Parliament is a cautionary tale for emerging democracies, a self-enrichment syndicate

When travelers descend from the skies and land at Entebbe International Airport, they are met by the tranquility of Lake Victoria’s breeze and the endless green that once moved Winston Churchill to name Uganda the Pearl of Africa. It welcomes you like an old friend.

Yet, a traveler curious enough to pick up a local newspaper will quickly sense a contradiction: a nation rich in nature, yet poor in leadership integrity. Over the last two decades, Uganda’s Parliament has quietly transformed from a legislative body into a sophisticated syndicate where sometimes policy is sold and representation auctioned.

Scandal after scandal, the institution weaves a pattern so consistent and calculated that its audacity can no longer be dismissed as occasional corruption. Recently, headlines screamed of betrayal: Members of Parliament allegedly walked away with over Shs 100 million each as a “thank you” for passing controversial laws the UPDF Amendment and the Coffee Act.

Not for national service, but for obeying handshakes behind closed doors. April begins with Fools’ Day, but for Ugandans, this was no prank as it was confirmed later by the head of state.

This was not new, in 2007, ahead of the 2011 elections, Parliament approved a supplementary budget under “classified expenditures.” Each MP received Shs 20 million to "monitor government programs" a veiled institutional bribe. Under then-Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, the payments lacked accountability. A 2015 CSBAG report revealed that MPs earned 20 times more than senior surgeons in a country with a doctor-patient ratio of 1:25,000.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, MPs received Shs 200 million each for vehicles while health workers lacked PPE and oxygen. Activists raised concerns. Petitions were filed. Some MPs claimed the funds were credited without consent a defense no one believed.

No refunds followed. The vehicles stayed. In March 2024, over Shs 1.7 billion was allegedly paid to outgoing and current Parliamentary Commissioners: Hon. Solomon Silwanyi, Hon. Prossy Akampurira, and Hon. Esther Afoyochan reportedly received Shs400 million each, and Hon. Mathias Mpuuga Shs500 million—for “services rendered.” There were no public records, no debates, no audit trails just bank alerts and public fury.

This “cash-for-commissioners” scandal became a case study in how transparency dies by apathy, not assassination.

As Parliament upgrades its furniture, hospitals downgrade their services. As MPs enjoy millions, children study under mango trees. The normalization of graft has numbed Ugandans. Memes and satire have replaced outrage. But for every shady billion, a woman dies in childbirth for lack of gloves. For every MP’s luxury, a student drops out for unpaid fees.

The pain hits hardest for the ordinary citizen, the mango seller in Owino Market , the teacher in Mubende unpaid for months. From ruling party to opposition, when it’s time to “eat,” unity returns. No debates. No accountability. Only silence and swollen wallets. Scandal after scandal, MPs claim innocence, no money returned. No convictions.

Sometimes parliament resembles a brokerage chamber where legislation is currency and taxpayer cash, the reward. Many candidates no longer run to serve but to earn. They mortgage homes, acquire loans not to lead, but to profit. The commercialization of politics has crushed ideology. Elections are investments, not civic processes.

The Pearl of Africa cannot shine while its custodians hoard the light. Uganda deserves patriots, not profiteers. The youth must not inherit normalized theft. Scholars must document it. Artists must express it. Diplomats must question it. And the President must confront it but not support it. The time for glossy slogans is over, Uganda needs real reform not rehearsed rebuttals.

Dr Amiri Wabusimba is a communication specialist and Human Right activist. [email protected]



