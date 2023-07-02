Parliament is not Uganda’s problem

Uganda is facing many challenges, including unemployment, poverty, insecurity, poor salaries, broken infrastructure and poor service delivery. Unfortunately, everybody is lamenting, including those who should offer solutions; the President, IGG, local leaders, and ministers.



If a foreigner listened to President Museveni or to Ofwono Opondo, who is the government spokesperson, he would think they are Opposition activists!

What is funny is that everyone wants to blame Parliament, including the President who has had about 95 percent of his proposals passed through the same House, the local government leaders who have swindled a few billions sent to them for service delivery, the boda boda rider who has been arrested over lack of a helmet and to a political activist who has been denied bail in the courts of law.

At least when there is nothing to blame Parliament for, the MPs will be blamed for paying themselves too much or for being too much as if they elected themselves!

The other day a journalist, Ms Agather Atuhaire, was running a serious debate on Twitter with Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore, scrutinising the budget of the Speaker’s office.

The intern doctors were protesting over pay while the President was in Masaka at a public rally castigating Parliament. Sometimes Parliament finds itself between a hard rock and a stone, on one hand being blamed by the public for siding with the President and on the other being blamed by the President for sabotaging his work!

The most important question is whether Parliament is solely responsible for running our affairs or whether it provides a soft landing for any sort of blame hence turning it into a punching bag. This is not to shield Parliament from scrutiny but an attempt to try to identify the real problem.

When I see someone querying the budget of the Speaker or her deputy and is silent on the budget of the President which is larger than that of the Speaker, I start asking myself whether we are not missing the point.

Why can’t we scrutinise the large amounts of money given to Unra, Nema, URA, NWSC, NFA, UWA, IGG, public universities, hospitals and all other ministries, departments and agencies?

We need to appreciate that our country is run under a presidential system, where a President is elected under adult suffrage and thus derives power from the population, making it a bit challenging for Parliament to hold him accountable.

In countries such as South Africa or the UK, which run a parliamentary system, the President derives power from Parliament and therefore is fully accountable to it. So, in our case the President has the executive powers to run the day-to-day affairs of the country.

In Uganda, Parliament is a processing machine or midwife. A processing machine will process products depending on the raw materials. A midwife will help to bring out what was put in the uterus, her role is to ensure safe delivery but not to change the sex of a child. Therefore, issues of intern doctors, salaries, unemployment, insecurity, justice, and taxation are primarily a mandate of the Executive.

Therefore, Ugandans should redirect their pressure to the Executive, we should see medical workers marching in protest to the Ministry of Health, anti-corruption activists petitioning the IGG, human rights defenders petitioning the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

This way everyone will be accountable to Ugandans. We should not let Parliament carry the sins of the entire government when the real duty bearers are sleeping on the job.