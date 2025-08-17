Parliament must act now to secure remuneration for Uganda’s creators

Uganda’s Parliament is at a turning point. The Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is before the House, and one provision could mean the difference between a thriving creative economy and a sector left struggling in the shadows: Private Copy Remuneration (PCR). This is not a minor policy option. It is an urgent, proven measure that can unlock millions in revenue currently slipping through our fingers and redirect it to the artistes, authors, musicians, and filmmakers whose work fuels our culture and economy. PCR is a modest levy on devices and media with the capacity to copy, store, or share creative works. It already works in countries such as Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Ghana, and Nigeria, where the funds collected are channelled directly to creators through their collecting societies.

In Uganda, the absence of PCR means every song copied to a phone, every book duplicated on a USB stick, and every film stored on a hard drive happens without a single Shilling reaching the people who created them. Some critics have called PCR “political suicide”, claiming it is a new tax on the public. This is misleading. PCR is not a government tax. It is a targeted compensation mechanism where the proceeds go directly to the creators whose works are being copied, not to the Treasury. In many countries, the public hardly notices the levy because it is a small, one-off amount embedded in the retail price of devices and media, yet the positive impact on the creative sector is transformative.

By rewarding creators, PCR encourages the production of higher-quality works, which in turn drives demand for better devices, media, data, and related services. When the National Culture Forum (NCF), together with our members and partners, appeared before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on August 8, this was one of our strongest recommendations. We did not appear as lobbyists for narrow interests. We came representing a sector that employs hundreds of thousands of Ugandans, generates innovation, exports our culture, and has the potential to contribute far more to GDP. While PCR is a cornerstone of the reforms we need, it is not the only one. We have also called for stronger protections for technological protection measures in digital markets. In an age of smartphones and streaming, securing digital works is about more than blocking piracy.

It is about keeping Uganda’s content within legitimate channels, attracting investors who seek certainty, and ensuring creators can monetise their work for years to come. We have identified numerous drafting issues in the Bill that must be corrected, including incorrect section references, unclear definitions, and clauses that contradict established legal principles. These are weaknesses through which rights and revenues will leak. For example, Clause 5(8) proposes voiding contracts that are not registered within 60 days. This contradicts Uganda’s own contract and registration principles and would create a loophole for pirates and bad-faith actors to escape legitimate agreements.

Our proposal is straightforward: make registration voluntary, not compulsory, and allow rights to flow from freely signed agreements. We also urge Parliament to remove the conflict of interest in giving the registrar both regulatory and quasi-judicial powers. The same office that licenses and regulates should not also adjudicate disputes. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. This is why we recommend establishing an independent copyright tribunal under the Judiciary.

The writer is vice chairman, National Culture Forum.



