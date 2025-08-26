Parliament must legislatively end committal proceedings

Recently, the Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa declined to hear the mandatory bail application of Dr Kiiza Besigye and Obed Lutale, stating it could only commit them to the High Court. Meanwhile, the High Court also declined to hear the mandatory bail application of Ssekitoleko Yasin (aka Machete), arguing he had not been lawfully committed, which is a legal prerequisite in capital offence cases.

Capital offences, which carry the maximum penalty of death, are exclusively triable by the High Court of Uganda. Established under the Uganda Order-in-Council 1902, the High Court was initially subordinate to the East African Court of Appeal (EACA) until its dissolution in 1977. Post the EACA, the High Court became Uganda’s apex court until the 1987 constitutional amendments introduced the Supreme Court, and the 1995 Constitution formalised the current hierarchy consisting of the High Court, Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court, and Supreme Court.

Under Section 2 of the Trial on Indictments Act, Cap 25, and Section 168 of the Magistrates Courts Act, Cap19 (MCA) a person accused of a capital offence must be committed to the High Court by a Magistrates Court. This committal is simply a procedural formality; the magistrate reads the charges and remands the accused to prison, but has no jurisdiction to take a plea, entertain bail, or conduct substantive proceedings.

Both the Trial on Indictments Act and the Magistrates Courts Act date back to 1971, designed for a post-independence judiciary where the High Court, with limited judges and resources, needed filtering mechanisms to manage its caseload. At that time, the committal process made sense. But today, with over 20 High Court circuits across the country, the original rationale has diminished, rendering the process largely obsolete.

Originally, Section 76 of the Magistrates Courts Act allowed magistrates to grant mandatory bail to accused persons detained over 180 days without committal.

However, the Constitution (Bail Guidelines for Courts of Judicature) (Practice) Directions, 2022, under Guideline 10, directed that only the High Court could handle such applications.

This move, initiated by the Chief Justice, effectively modified Section 76 and altered Article 23(6)(c) of the Constitution, an action arguably beyond the authority of a statutory instrument, even rendering the Chief Justice a usurper of powers to unilaterally amend the Constitution by way of a statutory instrument.

Uganda’s criminal justice system remains trapped in outdated colonial-era legal formalities.

The committal procedure, once a useful filter, is now a barrier that delays justice, worsens congestion in prisons, and hinders court efficiency. Thousands of remand prisoners languish in jails for years awaiting committal. Magistrates legally competent and well-positioned are relegated to passive roles, waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to file indictments and move cases forward.

This bureaucratic stagnation disproportionately harms the vulnerable, especially indigent and marginalised individuals unable to afford legal counsel or navigate bail applications. Many spend two to five years on remand before even facing trial. This isn’t justice, it’s systemic judicial cruelty.

To modernise the judiciary and uphold the constitutional right to a fair and speedy trial under the Constitution, Uganda must devolve preliminary hearing authority. Options may include:

Empowering chief magistrates to conduct preliminary hearings, assess evidence, and handle bail. This would reduce High Court backlogs and ensure only deserving cases proceed to trial; or delegating preliminary proceedings to High Court registrars, allowing them to assess evidence, conduct bail hearings, and forward strong cases to High Court judges; or Abolishing committal proceedings entirely, replacing them with open preliminary inquiries or a “filter system” within the prosecution to ensure readiness before trial.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Forcing accused persons to appear before judicial officers with no authority to examine facts or grant bail is not only inefficient but likely contravenes Article 28(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees a fair and speedy trial. Uganda needs a 21st-century judicial system, swift, fair, and accessible to all.

Committal proceedings are a colonial relic that no longer serves its purpose. The time for minor reforms has passed. To truly transform justice delivery, Uganda must discard outdated procedures and build a system aligned with modern realities.

Amos Kuuku: Justice system

Amos Kuuku, an advocate, member of Uganda Law Society and East African Law Society. [email protected]



