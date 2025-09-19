Parliament's debate on BBC exposè sparks chance for stronger labour protection

When the BBC documentary Death in Dubai aired early this week, its revelations were as disturbing as they were thought-provoking. A trafficking ring allegedly run by Ugandan national Charles Mwesigwa had lured young women to the United Arab Emirates with promises of employment, only for them to end up trapped in sex work. The programme even linked the network to two suspicious deaths. It did not take long for the storm to reach Parliament.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Deputy Speaker presiding over the August House expressed his concern and urged government to negotiate safer, fairer employment terms for Ugandan migrant workers in the Middle East. Minister of State for Trade David Bahati assured the House that the Prime Minister had instructed the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to investigate and present findings next week on behalf of Government. Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi was more blunt, lamenting how desperate women, lured by prospects of work abroad, often find themselves in situations of exploitation and abuse.

These interventions were timely, but they revealed a troubling pattern in Uganda’s governance. Once again, leaders are reaching for the familiar tool of a probe – an action that demonstrates awareness but rarely translates into long-term protection. Probes, by design, are reactionary. They scrutinise damage already done yet seldom fix the system that allowed it to happen in the first place.

This follows an old pattern of outrage, a probe, and then silence. Uganda seems to have perfected the art of reacting to scandal without addressing the rot that makes it possible. Probes are not solutions. They are post-mortems. It is on this same basis that the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, emphatically requested that Government takes a more action oriented approach in resolving the issue of sex trafficking of Ugandan citizens, especially because labour externalisation is undertaken by firms approved by the government.

Unfortunately though, the system is broken in more ways than one. Trafficking does not thrive in a vacuum. It exploits cracks in governance including weak oversight of recruitment agencies, lax regulation of labour export, and most crucially, the fragile management of citizens’ personal data. At the centre of this is the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), custodian of Uganda’s largest trove of personal information. Although NIRA has been quick to distance itself from the BBC allegations, insisting it has no link to the trafficking network, the scandal has renewed scrutiny of how easily identity systems can be misused.

In a digital era, where information itself is currency, the failure to secure identity data is not merely a technical glitch; it is an open door for exploitation. It is as dangerous as leaving the country’s boarders unguarded. So, we cannot afford to ignore the real-world consequences of privacy breaches and its effect on the dignity of individuals. Civil society has long warned that when access to such data is too broad, poorly audited, or easily shared, it creates fertile ground for abuse.

That is why Parliament’s discussion, while welcome, must expand beyond enactment of specialised legislation to safeguard the rights of migrant workers. The country is long overdue for an overhaul of recruitment and labour export regulations, including stricter licensing linked to transparency and swift penalties for violations. Equally important, Uganda must invest in survivor pathways, funding repatriation, trauma care, and legal support for those who manage to escape traffickers. International cooperation and reinforcement of agreements with host countries like the UAE must guarantee not just better employment terms but also transparent investigations when deaths and abuse occur abroad.

However, if Uganda is serious about protecting its citizens, it must also revisit the Registration of Persons Act, close loopholes in NIRA’s data-sharing framework, and give the Personal Data Protection Office real enforcement, audit and penalisation powers. The real test for Parliament will be turning debate into action. Without decisive reforms, the next young woman boarding a plane in search of greener pastures may face the same dangers as those before her. Strengthening oversight, closing gaps, and ensuring accountability will show whether Uganda can truly protect its citizens and prevent future abuses.

Ms Evelyne Naikoba is a governance & strategy specialist.



