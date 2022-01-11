Parliamentary political system does not disenfranchise voters

In the first week of 2022, a group of former NRM contestants calling itself the Transformative Cadres Association (TCA) proposed a change to the political system of Uganda to shift from direct Presidential Election to the Parliamentary System. Following their press conference, debate has been generated on whether the system will not disenfranchise Ugandan and ‘take way” the peoples’ power as provided for in the 1995 constitution.

As an independent observer, I would like to state that there is nothing wrong with debating or changing the political system as long as the debate is genuine and is informed by prevailing challenges. For Uganda’s case, it should be recalled that after the 1995 Constitution, we moved from the Movement System (Individual Merit system) to a Multi-Party System through a referendum because the same constitution provides for that so it will not be new.

On whether the Parliamentary system grabs the “will of the people”, it’s important to understand what it means. The first form of parliamentary democracy is the Westminster model where the executive derives its democratic legitimacy from its ability to command the support (“confidence”) of the legislature, typically a parliament, to which it is accountable. Parliament is directly elected by the people in a free, fair and peaceful election where the winning party or a coalition of parties form government and therefore its legitimacy is from the peoples’ vote.

In this model, the head of state is usually a person distinct from the head of government. This is in contrast to a presidential system, where the head of state often is also the head of government and, most importantly, where the executive does not derive its democratic legitimacy from the legislature. Parliamentarianism is the dominant form of government in Europe, with 32 of its 50 sovereign states being parliamentarian. It is also common in the Caribbean and in Oceania and we need to ask ourselves if their democracy is weaker than ours.

We however have cases of “parliamentary republics” like the Republic of South Africa. In the South African model, citizens vote for political parties, and the leader of the majority party in the legislature is voted president by the National Assembly / Parliament. Political parties in this case ensure that they have both a popular party leader and a strong party. If a party leader becomes unpopular ,and is likely to affect the fortunes of the party, he or she can be withdrawn by the party likeformer President Thabo Mbeki . A parliamentary system provides for a possible coalition of parties in case one party does not get a clear majority e.g., 50 per cent+1.

Before we dismiss the parliamentary system , we need to evaluate its merits and demerits. The merits include; Strengthening institutionalised politics which reduces tendences of dictatorship, strengthening the role of parties since people vote party programmes/ideas, ease of change of political leaders, it is less expensive to organize ,eliminates tendencies of electoral bribery by numerous candidates at various levels and offers political continuity beyond individuals like Singapore where people genuinely appreciate development initiatives of a particular party. The idea of an ‘illegitimate government” does not arise since parties vigorously campaign and people vote for them.

Under Article 69-71 – Political Systems in Uganda, the 1995 Constitution of Uganda provides that the people of Uganda shall have the right to choose and adopt a political system of their choice through free and fair elections or referenda. Further, the Constitution lays out three political systems; – a movement system, a multiparty system, and any other democratic and representative political system. It is therefore not impossible to change the political system and this does not change the basic structure of the constitution as explained by some legal minds. If changing the political system impacts the basic structure of the constitution, then it would have not been possible to change from Movement to Multiparty in 2003.

The question should be whether we adopt a Presidential Republic or Parliamentary Republic or even debating the possibility of a “Proportional Representative” System as advocated for by the Democratic Party and the Justice Forum.

These choices should however be informed by our history as a country, where we are, and where we intend to be. All these systems do not grab the power of the people but unfair implementation of any by wrong political actors without strong checks and balances can take the will of the People away.