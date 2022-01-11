Prime

Parliamentary political system does not disenfranchise voters

Author: G. Werikhe Wanzala. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • These choices should however be informed by our history as a country, where we are, and where we intend to be. 

In the first week of 2022, a group of former NRM contestants calling itself the Transformative Cadres Association (TCA) proposed a change to the political system of Uganda to shift from direct Presidential Election to the Parliamentary System. Following their press conference, debate has been generated on whether the system will not disenfranchise Ugandan and ‘take way” the peoples’ power as provided for in the 1995 constitution. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.