Passengers must be involved in ensuring safety 

As the vibrant and bustling streets of Kampala and the country at large witness the undeniable growing presence of boda bodas, it is crucial to acknowledge the shared responsibility between riders and passengers when it comes to road safety. While boda boda riders play a significant role in ensuring a safe journey, empowering passengers with the knowledge and confidence to guide their riders and actively participate in influencing safer riding habits, can greatly contribute to a safer and more secure ride. By enlightening the public about the influence passengers hold over safe riding, we collectively work towards creating a safer traffic culture.

Boda boda passengers have the unique advantage of observing the rider’s technique and assessing potential risks from a different perspective. Sharing your concerns with the rider can prompt them to adopt safer practices, such as avoiding the wrong lanes, maintaining appropriate speed, and adhering to other traffic regulations.

Passengers possess the power of communication, which can bridge the gap between riders and potential risks on the road. Engaging in effective communication with your boda boda rider can help you reinforce the need for safe riding practices. Simple actions such as requesting signal usage, stopping at the red light or avoiding reckless maneuvers can significantly reduce chances of crashes.

A polite reminder is often enough to encourage riders to prioritize both your safety and their own. And yes, I acknowledge that they are stubborn and might take offense in the counsel, but you as a customer have the privilege to ask to leave that particular rider and hail another one. The supply is greater than the demand.

Passenger involvement doesn’t stop at giving feedback on rider conduct. By advocating for protective measures, such as helmets, reflective jackets, and ensuring the bike is in good condition, you actively contribute to your own safety and that of the rider. Encourage your boda boda riders to prioritize safety equipment to minimize potential injuries even when they are on their own.



Furthermore, it is important to ensure your rider knows where you are going and the route to get there; that way, he gets to make the necessary decisions in time, regarding his navigation as opposed to making abrupt turns or stops as and when you ask them to when you’re directing them on the move.

Establishing a bond of trust and empathy with your boda boda rider can lead to a mutually beneficial riding experience. By initiating conversations with your rider about the importance of road safety, you create an environment conducive to open dialogue and understanding. I once asked a rider why he had no side mirror and he told me he’d used the mirror at his home to check his face before he came to work. According to him, that’s what the side mirrors are for. I didn’t use him and explained to him why – I hope he went and got himself side mirrors after learning their actual purpose.

Passengers can serve as catalysts for change more than even enforcement can. A lot of what the riders do is majorly because the passengers tolerate or even enable it. There is no reason why one should silently sit back as a rider goes up a pedestrian side walk or rides towards oncoming traffic in the wrong lane.

The power in the hands of boda boda passengers should not be underestimated and as citizens, we need to harness this power and contribute to a safer journey for all. Use your voice because it matters and might be the missing link between where we are now and achieving behavioral change as far as boda bodas go. You are not a sack of potatoes, embrace your ability to speak up.

