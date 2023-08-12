Pax Musevenica: FDC reduced to 30 dirty pieces of silver

On Saturday January 25, 1986, the National Resistance Army (NRA) overrun Kampala marking the tail end of the Obote-Okello regime. The next day, the National Resistance Movement (which politically superintended over the NRA) declared themselves as the new government. And Mr Museveni, their leader, was sworn in as President of the Republic of Uganda. He still is.

In 2005, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) transformed itself into a conventional political party and participated in the 2006 general elections with other political parties. Don’t ask me how other political parties relate to January 26 as a public holiday. What you should ask me is: do you think this date should have been scrapped from the calendar of public holidays when the country went multi-party?

But I digress. The truth is the NRM was (and still is) framed as an instrument of a revolution. In power since Sunday January 26, 1986, it is not unusual for the party to behave and act as the state in a manner the French would refer to as Parti l’Etat. That’s why the NRM (a political party with card-carrying membership) always traces itself way back to the early days of its leader.

The banner under which the revolution rallies the masses has changed many times. There was Front for National Salvation (Fronasa), Popular Resistance Movement, National Resistance Movement (armed rebel groups) and now the National Resistance Movement (as a conventional political party).

To the cadres of the revolution, January 26 represents a historical moment when the revolution’s ideals were adopted as the guiding principles of the estates of the state. From January 26, 1986, the revolution has controlled and guided the management of state power. In other words, the revolution and the state became one on January 26 ,1986. It is therefore not easy for the NRM to behave like a political party.

Enter multi-party politics. Before the introduction of political parties as corporate entities in 2005, there were what we now call the traditional political parties. They were Conservative Party (CP), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) and Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC). For the reader’s perspective, these are the parties that participated in 1980 general elections.

Two of these four political parties elections have been co-opted in the revolution. The leadership of these two parties hold (or have endorsed some of their members to hold) senior executive positions in the Museveni Administration. The leadership of the Uganda Patriotic Movement dissolved it and should be declared defunct. However, I am familiar with a registered party with the same name). The Conservative Party can be described as being in limbo.

Until 2021 the general elections, the two most dominant political parties in post-2005 multi-party era were the NRM and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). As a political party carrying the attitude of parti l’etat, I was not surprised to hear the ‘unconfirmed’ rumours that the leadership of the National Resistance Movement made attempts to (co-opt?) the FDC. I am also not surprised about the means the NRM is said to have used to ‘bring the FDC closer’. When I was still an active journalist, FDC used to boast of being the only political party with audited books of accounts. Now all we hear is a political party with leaders who cannot reveal the source of huge amounts of resources. As we write this, I would encourage party members to ask the whereabouts of the title certificate of the land on which the party headquarters stands. Otherwise, the party leadership has been reduced to 30 dirty pieces of silver