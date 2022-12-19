Pay attention to Museveni’s dysfunctional Bazukulu 

The current Ugandan political and economic arrangement is not only alienating Ugandans but it is also socially producing a dysfunctional Bazukulu generation. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics recently revealed that 9.5 million Ugandans under the age of 30 are neither working, looking for work, out of school, or not in any skilled training.

This is a worrisome trend for national cohesion and development goals. Under capitalism, work, working conditions and income are the most important determinants of health.

In Uganda, nothing seems to work anyway, except the well-oiled corruption mechanism that masticates public resources to private use. Sometimes you hear narratives of dysfunctional and incompetent civil servants employing ghost workers, but these narratives reflect dysfunctions in both the public and private realms.

A dysfunctional population is one that really destroys opportunities instead of exploiting it; destroys wealth, instead of investing it, and looks the other way so aliens take away opportunities from their people.

The dysfunction in Uganda is cyclical and begins from the death of public or social institutions where policy implementation and accountability mechanisms are mangled. Young people have no positive social safeguards and for the diaspora, it is painful to live with the burden of supporting dysfunctional individuals.

For decades, foreigners have observed that Ugandan labourers are hard to employ. When employed, they hardly accomplish tasks with minimal supervision. Ugandan workers lack initiative, self-drive, and discipline, appear irregularly and late at work, and, are often not fully committed to a long-term undertaking. The pictures could be different for the white and blue-collar workers. However, there is a dysfunctional generation that the Museveni regime is breeding. This lot despises work and cannot commit to work, and when working, they selfishly destroy wealth and opportunities to generate more wealth.

The dysfunction is now systemic. Schools have declined in overall quality with over-inflated costs of operations; prisons are congested with innocent captives, while hard-core criminals lurk in society freely; hospitals and the healthcare system caved in decades ago such that sick people go there to die. There is hardly any example of any institution that is properly put together for young people to learn how systems work. The institutions that work efficiently are those that violently maintain the political status quo – the army and security, the banking and tax institutions, and the regime-favoured businesses, most of whose operations are secretive and not accessible to young people to discern function from dysfunction.

This social production of dysfunction is by design such that school graduates lack the skills to explore their environment creatively, create and sustain the industry with rewarding jobs, think less of consumption and more of long-term investments, build a cohesive team of innovators, and so forth. UBOS studies are showing that the Ugandan population, 18 – 35 years are failing to get rewarding jobs and thereby stopped searching.

The Bazukulu lack the motivation to gain employable skills with a negative attitude towards work. Definitely, most are redundant and often inebriated in trading centres watching Premier League!

Research shows that most dysfunctional Bazukulu generations have difficulties starting a family, and those who entered into a family arrangement have a higher divorce or separation rate than ever seen before. The production of teenage single mothers is a distinctive marker of this under-class dysfunctional generation. The attitude towards work, commitment to a cause, and futuristic thinking, though, form the thread that weaves through all of them.

However, they are not to blame! The collapse of social institutions under the aegis of neoliberalism that this regime has imposed on us has underserved this lot. Neoliberalism is the anathema to all that we have known because the dysfunctional generation is undergoing a transformation from traditional African communitarian social arrangement to capitalist individualism.

This also explains why the regime tolerates corruption, the criminal appropriation of public resources for personal gains. Everyone in Uganda is now capable of being a thief on any occasion.