Pay attention to World Environment Day and refocus on sustainability

The United Nations General Assembly, during the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment (Stockholm 1972), declared the 5th of June as the International World Environment Day. On this day, each member state is supposed to reflect on the efforts that it has put in place at the national level to protect the environment.

This year we celebrate World Environment Day under the theme: Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience. As is always the case, we once again take time to reflect upon climate change challenges and their impact on people, the economy, and future generations to come.

Every year, we are reminded that we need to identify and deliver solutions that protect and restore nature, and reverse nature loss - today, Uganda’s forest cover has dwindled from more than 10 million hectares at the time of independence in 1962 to less than five million by 1990 and Million hectares by 2005)according to UN FAO). The forest cover loss is largely attributed to human activities.

Needless to say, we have come to a tipping point in the history of mankind!

Scientific research has established that greenhouse emissions and the climate crisis we are grappling with are driven by human activity and unsustainable patterns of consumption and production. This led 196 parties to sign the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the increase in global temperatures to below 1.5°C this century.

Despite this agreement, we are not achieving the expected progress at the desired speed. To meet this target, net carbon emissions need to be significantly reduced by the middle of this century and we must halve annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Without action, exposure to air pollution beyond safe guidelines will increase by 50 percent within the decade, while plastic waste flowing into aquatic ecosystems will nearly triple by 2040.

What is perturbing though, research shows that the world’s most vulnerable communities are often the most impacted by the environmental crisis. According to a World Bank 2022 report, about 50 percent of the population in Uganda is vulnerable to poverty and the vulnerability which is predominantly climate and environmental risk induced.

For instance, over the past three years, North-Eastern Uganda (Karomoja, Teso, and Lango) has faced several public health challenges due to drought, with Moroto, Kaabong, and Karenga districts being the most affected.

As one of the affected countries, therefore, there is cause for us to join and advocate for sustainability.

There is #OnlyOneEarth and protecting it is a global challenge and responsibility. Climate change impacts everyone, so we need to undertake transformative change and advance to a more sustainable way of doing business, where everyone can flourish.

We have the solutions, knowledge and technology to address climate change and protect, restore and conserve our natural environment, but we need to act immediately and collectively to disrupt the status quo.

Creating impact on the ground, at Standard Chartered Uganda, we attained a Single use plastic free certification by using a drinking water filtration system and rainwater tanks as well as using metallic water bottles and paper disposable cups. We have also undertaken a number of energy efficiency initiatives including the installation of solar, LED lighting and light sensors and the use of dual inverter type air conditioners instead of the conventional type which have a high-power consumption rate.

In addition, through tree planting initiatives in partnership with NFA and ECOTRUST, we restored 109 hectares of Bboza Hill under Navugulu Central Forest Reserve (CFR) located in Mpigi Town Council, Mpigi district by planting assorted indigenous tree species in an effort to restore the biodiversity and greenery lost from the area as the result of the degradation and deforestation.

Last year we planted 40,000 trees in Kikuube District in partnership with ECOTRUST and Buhimba Farmers Union. We also continue to create environmental conservation awareness through the “Climate Change Innovation Challenge” by tasking schools in the Kampala Metropolitan area to use their critical-thinking and research skills to come up with innovative solutions to environmental issues affecting their communities and winners are rewarded.

As we celebrate the World Environment Day, let us be unsettled by the words of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres during COP27; “We are in the fight of our lives. And we are losing.” We all need to urgently contribute to the solution.