PDM: Focus on physical infrastructure development

Oscord Mark Otile

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • According to the African Development Bank Report of 2013, transport constraints were hampering the sellers of agricultural produce and hindering the development of an efficient marketing system.

The launch of Parish Development Model (PDM) has set in motion a series of activities aimed at increasing household incomes, improving quality of lives and propelling the proportion of Ugandan households still trapped in the subsistence economy into the money economy. Similar interventions such as Poverty Eradication Action Plan, Entandiikwa, Prosperity for All, Northern Uganda Social Action Plan and Operation Wealth Creation have previously posted very modest impact.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.