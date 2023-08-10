PDM merits and challenges, strategies for improvement

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is a government strategy for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at parish level - as the lowest economic planning unit.

It is a model for socio-economic transformation of smallholder farmers by moving them out of the non-monetary subsistence to a money economy. The PDM is currently being rolled out across the country and is fully backed by the Local Government Act 1997.

In response to the challenges associated with the subsistence economy, the PDM is targeting the parish (in a rural setting) and the ward (in a city/urban setting) as the lowest reference unit for planning, budgeting and delivering of public services. The PDM strategy is expected to move Ugandans from a subsistence economy into a money economy.

The PDM is hinged on seven core pillars - Production, Storage, Processing and Marketing; Infrastructure and Economic Services; Financial Inclusion; Social Services; Mindset change and cross cutting issues; Parish Based Management Information System and community data; and Governance and Administration.

As it stands, the PDM is beneficial in targeting service delivery at Parish level which might deepen the decentralization process and increase accountability at local levels by enabling closer supervision of various activities by the local communities. The model is advancing priority commodities in a parish that include coffee, cotton, cocoa, cassava, tea, vegetable oils (Includes oil palm), maize, rice, sugar cane, fish, diary, beef, bananas, beans, avocado, shea nut, cashew nuts, macadamia which are currently leading national enterprises in production and marketing.

The recruitment of parish chiefs provides support to local planning. Presently, the model has a lot of political support with various leaders currently supporting it. Farmers are able to access loans through the Parish Revolving Fund (PRF) at a very low annual interest rate of 6 percent, as opposed to microfinance banks, commercial banks or money lenders that have interest rates higher than 18percent. .

The PDM enterprise groups are commendable since the delegates (chairperson, secretary and Treasurer) are elected in a general meeting. The participatory approach to wealth ranking in identifying the poor among the poor also enables transparency. However, there is less evidence of usage of data in the PDM and this could affect implementation and its success following the past experiences from other programs such as poverty eradication action plan, modernization of agriculture among others. There is limited evidence of full involvement of technical expertise in the planning process during PDM implementation. There is a need for a legal instrument approved by the parliament of Uganda with a well-established structure and secretariat to oversee effective service delivery.

The model is also silent on modalities for use of funds, collateral and implications to defaulters. The model is not yet clear on the use of a business case plan or farmland use plan to aid decision making for loan processing. The model is equally not keen on environment protection and conservation yet the environment is central to achieving a sustainable money economy. The model may need to consider financing projects instead of disbursing cash directly to beneficiaries; conduct quarterly reviews among beneficiaries; prioritize cutting edge knowledge sharing and capacity development so that household heads make decisions based on new up-to-date information and identify parishes who are already progressing so that lessons are shared.

The measures that ease access to these funds need to be explored since banks are not easily accessible. Otherwise the Parish Development Model is likely to be very impactful when all stakeholders realize the need to utilize the resources well for the intended purposes backed by the existence of dependable legal support systems, well-organized community monitoring systems to ensure transparency and accountability.