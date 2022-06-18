Peek into Chogm 2022 in Kigali

The long-awaited Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) opens tomorrow in Kigali, Rwanda. This will be the second time for a partner state of the East African Community to host the prestigious conference. Uganda hosted Chogm in 2007. That meeting sadly and regrettably left a trail of scandals which continue to haunt our beloved country 15 years down the road.

The Kigali Chogm was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was postponed twice and will finally take place from June 20-25. The theme for Chogm 2022 is, “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

The theme of Chogm 2022 highlights how the 54 member states of the Commonwealth are innovating, connecting and transforming in order to achieve cherished and common objectives and goals, such as protecting natural resources and promoting international trade.

The theme was chosen because Commonwealth countries are connected historically as well as by deep-rooted networks of friendship, goodwill and the English language.

The meeting will be formally opened on June 24 by Prince Charles on behalf of the head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who is unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances. The opening ceremony will be followed by high-level meetings of heads of state on June 24 and June 25. The summit will be preceded by ministerial meetings, four forums, side events and other activities.

The four forums are intended to provide opportunity for debate and dialogue on several topical issues and ensure that the concerns and voices of women, young people, civil society and the private sector are heard and taken into consideration by Commonwealth leaders from Africa, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Canada, New Zealand, Pacific and the UK.

The four forums are as follows: Commonwealth Youth Forum, Commonwealth Women’s Forum, Commonwealth People’s Forum and Commonwealth Business Forum.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum which takes place from today, June 19-21, under an appropriate and pertinent theme, ‘Taking Charge of our Future’ provides a golden opportunity for young people to, inter alia, build cross-cultural connections and networks; strategise on perspectives to influence decision makers; and ensure that young people who are the majority have a voice and agency in its future.

The Women’s Forum will discuss solutions to address challenges and problems facing women and girls throughout the Commonwealth to ensure that all member states have robust policies and programmes to meet gender equality targets by 2030.

The People’s Forum provides an opportunity for people to engage Commonwealth leaders on global development issues. The Business Forum will focus on “a global reset” dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the role the Commonwealth can play in rebuilding and reinvigorating the global economy. The heads of government are expected to re-appoint Patricia Scotland QC, as Commonwealth secretary general for a second term. I wish her every success.

At a personal level, I was closely involved with the work of Chogm when I was in charge of Commonwealth affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters from 1981 to 1987. As director of the Multilateral Organisations & Treaties Department, I prepared briefs for Uganda’s delegation, wrote speeches for the head of delegation and participated actively at meetings of Chogm 1981 in Melbourne, Australia, and Chogm 1983 in New Delhi, India.

Both were well organised and successful meetings.

On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Rwanda’s independence on July 1, I wish all Rwandans happy and festive celebrations.