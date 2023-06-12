Perspectives on Rwanda Part 1: Is the country different?

Attending the National Security Symposium 2023 on ‘contemporary security challenges: the African Perspective’, changed my perspective of Rwanda and challenged my assumptions about the country.

In a four-part series, I look at some of the specific areas where Rwanda seems to have done well and the implications.

Throughout the symposium, I kept hearing, ‘Rwanda is different’ or ‘Rwanda is an exception’. Whenever speakers pointed out a sad reality of the continent, they quickly added the phrase, ‘Rwanda is different’ or ‘Rwanda is an exception’ to imply that it is above board.

Initially, I wondered if this was the politically correct thing to say or the reality. The critical Brian Kagoro of the Global Pan African Movement and Dr Musonda Mumba, the secretary general of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, may have both used the phrase nearly a dozen times in their panel on migration and brain drain. It is a phrase I would also relate with.

I wondered whether such a symposium can be held in Kampala where people would, even for the sake of sounding politically correct, say Uganda is an exception. One must scratch their head to find the exceptions in some contexts.

How then, did Rwanda succeed where so many of their peers, even those without the burden of rebuilding a country from near ruin have failed?

During the symposium I noted that some of the unique approaches Rwanda has used include attracting their most valuable human resources back home, engaging those in the diaspora, and leveraging information and communication technologies, as well as keen investment in research and innovation.

All these speak to how the country takes the road less travelled and takes some risks, even if that includes hosting refugees from Britain.

For instance, we heard about Rwanda using drones to, among others, deliver medical supplies in hard-to-reach areas while the rest of us are figuring out their most effective use. We heard about how the country invested in identifying the critical skills of Rwandans abroad, engaged some of these to return home, and others are working remotely.

Ms Clementine Mukeka, the permanent secretary of Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was among those who were engaged when she was abroad.

Ms Mukeka, who also leads the ministry’s strategic planning and overseas the implementation of foreign policy-related strategies and plans, studied in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. She was working in the private sector in Europe and the US before she returned to Rwanda.

Now, in some of our countries, those who go to study in the ‘West’ rarely return. Who can blame them? In fact, those who return are the ones who appear to be unserious. Without serious rewards for good education, when we can barely engage the ones in the country effectively, those who stay are perhaps the prudent ones.

I heard that the potential problem Rwanda has is that students, who come to study from other parts of the continent, do not wish to go home after graduation. Rwanda is their West.

How does Rwanda respond? Well, not by building walls around their borders, but unleashing their creative and innovative capacities, to ensure that they can work elsewhere remotely and live in Rwanda while recruiting the best. They believe they may leverage the youth dividend and have been discussing visa options for these groups.

The Rwandan approach to development is thus tightly held by research and innovation.

You get a sense, that Rwanda is conscious of its need to define its own agenda and obligation towards increased investment in research and innovation, thus leveraging data for policy and planning.

It is easy to sit in a symposium thinking, is Rwanda really different? Yet, when you begin to engage with some of the practical things the Rwandan leadership has done, the remarkable achievements in the results, and the never-ending desire to do more, you concede, that perhaps Rwanda is indeed different. They seem to have their priorities right.

As Judy Estrin puts it in her interesting book, ‘Closing the innovation gap’, just as plants require water and sunlight if they are to grow, sustaining innovation requires the right leadership, funding and education.