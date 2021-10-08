Phones can change lives of the elderly

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On October 1, Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day for Older Persons under the theme; “Digital equity for all ages”.

Ensuring digital equity is a Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) domain. The use of mobile phones for instance has potential to enhance communication, information and resource sharing with older persons.

This year’s theme is awakening us to the great need of ensuring that we keep in touch with older persons in our families and communities.

In addition to the difficulties we all face in visiting our aged parents, such as time constraints, the outbreak of Covid-19 worsened this by requiring us to observe social distance, and as part of protecting them.

Many of us have desisted from visiting our beloved older persons many of whom stay out of town. Remember 82 per cent of our older persons live in rural areas. Digital communication in such cases therefore becomes very handy. Despite this, very few older persons in Uganda own mobile phones.

The 2014 National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) indicates that only 28 percent of the older persons owned a mobile phone then. The situation may not be very different now.

In addition, about 2 percent of the older persons are able to use Internet and majority of those are in Kampala.

With a simple phone call, it becomes possible to monitor the situation of your older parents, send financial support and sometimes a smart phone could be used to take pictures of a skin problem, with this it becomes possible to find a prescription without our physical interaction.

Therefore, embracing digital equity for all will help us improve care for older persons and solve a number of challenges that we have in this care work.

According to Dr Shipra Singh’s 2018 publication in the journal of Geriatrics mental health, mobile phones are effective in enhancing social contacts among older adults hence decreasing loneliness and increasing access to information.

Making technology available to our beloved older persons is one way of ensuring they can directly communicate with health professionals and enhance self-care among themselves.

A study conducted by Seeley & Mugisha (2020) among Village Health Teams (VHTs) who we all know are very key in helping our aged parents concluded that if the teams are well trained, they can effectively link our older persons with diabetes mellitus and hypertension to care. Hypertension and high blood pressure are among the common health issues among the elderly population and if smart phones are a solution why the wait?

The theme “Digital Equity for all ages” is timely as we are already experiencing adoption of technology among our school going children. With the lockdown many of us have creatively found ways of keeping our children in school through provision of the required gadgets to keep them in school, can’t we do the same for those who cared for us in their time?

Let’s make it a point to a simple mobile telephone that can greatly improve their lives. With the rural electrification programme, despite its challenges, the solar energy, it is possible to maintain this in some way.

It’s something that will make a difference in the life of that important person but also make your life easy since you will be able to extend that much needed care virtually.

Frank Lubyayi Bavuma.

Synergy Elderly Care, A local NGO doing advocacy work for Older Persons in Uganda

