Photojournalists’ code of ethics for a better picture

When the Covid-19 immunisation programme kicked off early in the year, there was a hubbub about whether the minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, had taken the jab or not.

Two sets of videos emerged on social media; one showing a nurse “pretending” to jab the minister and then dropping the syringe and another showing her being actually injected. The confusion was further compounded by the fact that the setting, place and time videos were recorded was more or less the same.

So was she jabbed or not? This question did influence – and perhaps still does – the acceptance of the vaccination drive among a section of Ugandans arguing that how could they trust the safety of the vaccine the minister of Health did not trust and only “pretended” to be jabbed merely for the cameras; for show!

From what I gathered later, it turns out that the “no jab” video was shot after the “jab” video following a request by some journalists that had missed recording the actual moment when she received the jab so that they would have a photo or video clip to be run with the story of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive by on their news bulletin.

This explains the presence of both seemingly contradictory videos. Had the ministry had its own press unit that recorded the “jab moment”, all they would have done is share the video with the late comer journalists instead of the minister trying to re-enact the moment.

In my column last week, I mentioned photojournalists’ code of ethics with specific reference to pornography of the dead or grief pornography. In the case of Minister Aceng’s Covid-19 jab, the photographers and videographers broke one of the nine cardinal rules of photojournalism, namely: “do not stage news photos”!

Staging photographs has several issues, foremost being that the photojournalist is lying, the intentions notwithstanding. And as we all know, it is difficult to cover up all aspects of a lie! Something will surely give way, like usually happens with granules of sugar stuck on the chin or somewhere on the lips of a child that swears they never licked any sugar!

As indeed happened in this case, the “innocent lie” was spotted by a keen viewer that saw the nurse drop the syringe after pretending to inject the minister and this nearly inflicted irreparable damage on the vaccination drive.

Uganda’s press law, the Press and Journalism Act of 1995, has a rather shallow and general code of ethics. Curiously, photojournalism is hardly mentioned anywhere in the code underlying peripheral treatment of very central and graphic media content.

Other jurisdictions however do have quite elaborate codes of ethics guiding nearly every aspect of journalism. For the benefit of photojournalists and the news consuming public, I have taken the liberty to share the United States’ National Press Photographers Association’s code of ethics to illuminate what’s missing in our rules.

It states:

“Visual journalists and those who manage visual news productions are accountable for upholding the following standards in their daily work:

Be accurate and comprehensive in the representation of subjects.

Resist being manipulated by staged photo opportunities.

Be complete and provide context when photographing or recording subjects. Avoid stereotyping individuals and groups.

Recognise and work to avoid presenting one’s own biases in the work.

Treat all subjects with respect and dignity. Give special consideration to vulnerable subjects and compassion to victims of crime or tragedy. Intrude on private moments of grief only when the public has an overriding and justifiable need to see.

While photographing subjects do not intentionally contribute to, alter, or seek to alter or influence events.

Editing should maintain the integrity of the photographic images’ content and context. Do not manipulate images or add or alter sound in any way that can mislead viewers or misrepresent subjects.

Do not pay sources or subjects or reward them materially for information or participation.

Do not accept gifts, favours, or compensation from those who might seek to influence coverage.

Do not intentionally sabotage the efforts of other journalists.”

As you will notice, the above provisions are clearly intended to cement accuracy, integrity and trust in the photographs or videos presented to the public. It is also intended to differentiate photojournalism from event photography and citizen journalism that are guided by impulse and the search for the perfect “Kodak moment”.

