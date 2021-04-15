Pick up the pieces and jumpstart the economy

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be over emphasized. Many analysts and writers have explored this subject over the past 13 months and many have arrived at similar conclusions:

The business environment has been uncertain with the situation remaining fluid for many businesses. Even with vaccines now available, the overwhelming demand and the mutation of this virus only raise more uncertainty for the foreseeable future. The biggest impact has been on human life with the virus ravaging through the globe, causing fear, multiplied infections and deaths. Also, all economies have suffered greatly, and many have been brought to their knees with certain sectors suffering the brunt of it all.

Here in Uganda, like in many other countries, there is significant sustained slowdown in the education, tourism, entertainment and hospitality sectors. These have suffered partly as a result of the sustained measures being implemented locally and globally to contain the spread of the virus, but also because of the heightened phobia to travel and mingle.

While other sectors started to pick up after the lifting of the lockdown last May, there has always been the fear of a devastating second wave of the virus and its impacts. The general elections that took place in January 2021 and the campaigns leading to these had been expected by numerous commentators to proliferate the local spread of the pandemic and hurt the economy further. This electoral period has had its own expected impacts, with several entities shrinking operations due to uncertainty caused by violence and harmful rhetoric all through the campaign period and even after the elections.

And while all this was happening, trade across our Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania borders remained restricted further shrinking demand and production.

Many of the key players within the economy have struggled to stay resilient – with some laying off employees, effecting salary cuts, closing down business units, reinventing themselves through digital, enforcing Standard Operating Procedures. The turnovers have largely stagnated or declined (apart from some obvious outlier sectors) and the anchor banking industry has consequently suffered declining credit quality, multiplied defaults and increasing levels of non–performing loans . Resultantly, there is increase in systemic risk in the economy which will take time and effort to be evened out.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that, a resurgence in the economy will take the combined effort of all players in reviving aggregate demand. In the private sector more sophistication needs to be proliferated widely to reach clients efficiently and serve them effectively; data analytics and technology should be employed more than ever before to help optimise cost structures and align business models, products and market segments; more focus should be placed on the health (mental and physical) of workers to ensure sustained efficiency, empowerment and gusto to deliver on the entities’ value propositions.

On the other hand, the public sector must more than ever before create a conducive atmosphere for recovery and should explore more stimuli including faster settlement of arrears owed to the private sector, more localised procurement at all levels, implementing a more flexible and supportive tax regime, improving efficiency of all supporting infrastructure, spending more on sectors with higher multiplier effects, massively reducing the public wage bill through rationalisation of offices and agencies, fast-tracking the final investment decision and related plans for the oil and gas sector, building capacity of citizens at all levels, stamping out corruption and engendering more accountability across the board.

These need to be done with rigour as we pick up the pieces to rebuild a resilient, sustainable and inclusive economy.

Mr Sekiremba is a senior manager – strategy and transactions at Ernst & Young Uganda.







