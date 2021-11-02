Places of worship crucial to building resilience in health sector





Beleaguered by worry, an engulfing sadness that I could not seem to shake off, plus a crippling anxiety so palpable that I felt immobilised for about six years! Such, was the emotional distress that characterised my life from 2013-mid 2019. From a three-year tumultuous marriage, getting divorced, the shame, the challenges attributed to unexpected single parenthood, the financial pitfalls: Challenges galore!

Looking back, considering my emotional progression from depression, hopelessness to now being ablaze with hope and certainty of a successful future, I attribute my fortitude during those years to the spiritual and psychosocial support I received from my place of worship.

So when government, as part of its national response to the COVID-19 pandemic declared places of worship non-essential, I was beyond shocked! My shock was not only born out of my personal attachment to God but due to the two-fold pivotal contribution that places of worship can make to such a public health crisis.

Before I elucidate on why closure and subsequent partial reopening of places of worship is one of the most, far-reaching mistakes in the pandemic response plan, let me contextualize my thoughts.

Our understanding of how we should respond to the pandemic has been progressive. During its nascent stages in early 2020, I was struck with such fear and consternation; so much so that I believed that indeed, the closure of places of worship was justified.

However, there is some truth in the adage, ‘time is the best teacher.’Overtime, due to the research backed by substantial evidence, and the selective application of the lockdown measures, (such as crowded economic hubs receiving less stringent rules than places of worship), the public health reasons initially fronted to justify the clamp down of these spiritual hubs are now rather indefensible.

Perhaps our leaders need a reminder of how indispensable churches/mosques are to building resilience within our health sector, especially during these unprecedented times.

There is a positive correlation between active communal practice of one’s spirituality and a stronger innate immune system, a key contributor to combating infectious illnesses such as Covid-19.

Research in the field of psychoneuroimmunology shows that the immune system consists of a biological and psychological network designed for fighting against infections and protecting the body from pathogen factors such as the corona virus.

In the past, infectious diseases were thought to be only the result of genetic heritage and biological functioning of the body. However, recent studies stress the monumental role of psychological balance and mental health on the body’s immunity and its ability to fend off disease.

The role of places of worship as psychosocial wellbeing centers is deeply woven in the very fabric of our society. For most of us, (according to the last census, more than 90% of Ugandans profess and practice some form of spiritual faith), they are our ‘go to’ places for clarity and a sense of certainty when life unravels in very confusing ways; much like this pandemic.



The efficacy of places of worship as informal psychosocial wellbeing practitioners is not just an esoteric belief that is held by the believers. It is widely acknowledged by neuroscientists, like Dr. Bruce Lipton, a world renown developmental biologist, that the constructs of hope, faith, optimism, a sense of belonging, all of which we get from our places of worship, literally change the physical structure of our brains.

These brain states trigger the production of chemical substances that foster overall wellbeing. The foremost being; Serotonin, a key hormone that impacts the entire body through mood stabilization, fostering feelings of well-being, happiness and helps with sleeping, eating, and digestion. The second is Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)– a neurotransmitter that has a protective and calming effect on the brain and body.

Secondly, as the first ‘port of call’ during distressful times for the majority, places of worship play an astronomical role in narrowing the mental health treatment gap in Uganda. In spite of the dearth of accurate public data on the extent of the pandemic’s impact on mental health of Ugandans, the proliferation of social problems such as, gender based violence and child abuse, from the time the restrictions were imposed, provides a strong basis in evidence for one to conclude that mental illnesses are now an insidious problem that cannot be ignored. After all, it is widely accepted that errant behavior is often times a sign of deeper psychological dysfunction.

The greater challenge though lies in the fact that Uganda lacks the adequate mental health resources to cater for this burgeoning crisis. Estimates show that about 85% of people with mental illnesses in Uganda do not receive treatment, primarily due to the meagre resources. For instance, Uganda has only one national mental health referral hospital, very few mental health professionals, (a 1:1million patient to psychiatrist ratio) and most of the mental health services are mainly concentrated around the capital city and yet about 75% of our population lives in the rural areas.

To narrow this treatment gap, World Health Organisation (WHO) released a mental health services model, The Optimal Mix of Services for Mental Health, wherein it recognizes the role of informal community based institutions in narrowing this gap. For most, places of worship are such community institutions. Therefore, the current operation cap that limits the number of attendees of prayer gatherings inadvertently denies the majority population, especially those in rural areas, the psychosocial support they need.

WHO’s new Mental Health Atlas 2020 shows that there has been failure to provide people with the mental health services they need, at a time when there’s a growing need for mental health support.

In the words of Dr. Brock Chisholm, the first Director General WHO, ‘there is no health without mental health!’ The myopic focus of the response measures on the biomedical aspects of healthcare, with minimal regard for our mental health, is detrimental to our overall wellbeing.

Government should adopt a down-top approach that incorporates informal community structures at the local level, such as mosques/churches, as this would help build much needed resilience in not just the population but the health sector too.