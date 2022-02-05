Planning guide for Rwenzori mountains national park mountaineering tour

Rwenzori Mountains hosts the highest point in Uganda. That is the Margherita summit that is 5109 meters above sea level. Since the trek to the highest point in Uganda takes 6 to 7 days; there is need to plan your trip accordingly. Among the things to consider when planning your Rwenzori mountaineering tour include the following:

Hiking Routes

Rwenzori mountains national park offers five major trekking trails; the central circuit, Mahoma trail; Kilembe trails, Bulembe Ihandiro cultural trail, Rwenzori mountains cultural trails. The most popular trail of all these is the central circuit because it offers visits to the highest peaks of Rwenzori Mountains on the Ugandan side.

However for the best Rwenzori experience, it is recommended to at least do the central circuit along with on other cultural trail of your choice. This will open you up to the life of the people around the mountains on top of your hiking experience.

Best Season to Go For A Mountaineering Tour

Rwenzori mountains national park often goes by the tagline snow at the equator. This implies that due to its equatorial climate, it can be visited all year long. However one of the common challenges has always been the breakdown of bridges in the rainy season.

To avoid such challenges, it is recommended to do the trekking in the months of January, July, August and late December. In these months, there is a lesser likelihood for heavy down pours. With that said, it should still be noted that it is very possible to still hike in the Rwenzori anytime of the year.

Fitness for Rwenzori Mountaineering Tour

Just like gorilla trekking, anyone can go for a mountaineering tour as long as they are in proper health condition. Prior exercising such as hikes, running, bicycle rides are recommended but not a must. However for the case of those having some underlying health conditions, it is recommended to get medication to help with acclimatization.

Also important to note; the tour is open to everyone 12 years and above. Anyone that is below 12 years will not be permitted to go beyond certain heights.

Rwenzori Mountaineering Tour Packing List

There are things you must carry for yourself and there those items that can be provided by your tour operator or hired at the park gate. Among the things you can carry for yourself include; hiking boots, backpack, torch, insect repellant, mountain jacket, sweater, hiking pants, gloves, waterproof sacks.

Other necessary items can be hired at the park or provided by your Rwenzori trekking tour operator. These include; sleeping bags, First aid kit, cooking gear, Oxygen cylinder, etc

How to get there Rwenzori National Park Without a Tour operator

There are three ways of getting to Rwenzori Mountains national park; you can take a flight from Entebbe international airport to Kasese and then proceed to the national park with simply an airport transfer or you can use public means right from Kampala. Alternatively, you can opt for a self-drive to the Rwenzori Mountains National park.

The journey takes between 6 and 7 hours by car. By flight it takes between 1.5 and 2 hours. In case you opt for a self-drive to Rwenzori mountains national park, you can use google maps, mapsme or a paper map to find your way to the national park.

Most people find taxis more convenient. This is because you will not need the car while in the mountain. For that reason it recommended that in case you have other places to visit during your stay in Uganda to start with Rwenzori Mountains then book your other safari with a tour company or opt for self-drive safari in Uganda.

Rules and Regulations

Do not litter the park

Use the latrines for all body waste

Huts are allowed to have a maximum occupancy of 16 people

Woodfire is not allowed in the national park

Respect other people’s space while sharing the hut

Where to Sleep and Eat

There are only huts at the moment. There is not hotel along the hiking trails. It is at the huts where you will share the hut as well as prepare food. You must car your own food that will be prepared during the stops.

However before and after the trip, there are a number of hotels in Kasese and also just at the edges of the national park to consider. You can also use booking dot com to get accommodation around the Rwenzori Mountains.

Rwenzori Mountaineering Tour Duration

The Rwenzori mountaineering tour varies according to the time you have at your disposal and the budget. You can opt for a day hike, 2 days hike, up to 7 days hikes. It all depends on your budget and the time you have at your disposal.

How much is the Rwenzori Mountaineering Tour?

The answer remains the same, the cost of the tour will depend on how many days you wish to hike, how many things you are willing to bring for yourself instead of hiring them?

In most cases; the tour operators provide an all-inclusive safari package. Therefore if you do not want to bother yourself hotel bookings, transport and many other things, you can simply book a Rwenzori mountaineering tour with any trekking tour operator in Uganda.