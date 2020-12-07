Pleasantly surprised how beautiful Karamoja is

By Emilly C. Maractho More by this Author

It is said that when you have not travelled you think your mother is the best cook. While I know that Uganda is truly a beautiful country, I had not really imagined that part of that beauty is in the Karamoja sub-region.

In recent years, the good talk about Karamoja included the many minerals that are found there. The dominant narrative that I had come into contact with was a Karamoja that was largely inaccessible with roads impossible to navigate. Tales of sleeping along the road and taking more than a day to get by were common.

In essence, a kind of forgotten place where nothing much was done to pay attention to its infrastructural development. That is what I knew. I certainly did not imagine that there was electricity in Karamoja. And how strange, that many of us speak of Karamoja as if it was all the same.

Then there are the tales of a region starved of socio-economic progress. The saying that ‘we cannot wait for Karamoja to develop’ depicted a region beyond help. Even with a special ministry created for Karamoja to ensure that the region is transformed seemed to have made little headway.



The image of Karamoja’s socio-economic situation for me was through the many street children on Kampala streets. In short, for a long time, many stories out of Karamoja especially of insecurity seemed out of this world, scary to say the least.

Even though I have travelled through most of this country and generally appreciate its beauty, I had not visited Karamoja. So I stayed in my knowledge of what I heard and read about it. I never imagined that there was anything beyond the Kidepo National park in Karamoja that could pass for beautiful.

In this first visit to Karamoja, I was surprised by many things. Deeply embedded are these stories that without even thinking about it, I found myself carrying every essential that I would need on a trip. My friend who was visiting for the first time too, later told me he had carried similar essentials.

Yet, we found a nice place to sleep in. The Kaabong Resort Hotel in Kaabong District is well done. The cottages are simple, but beautiful with every essential including a toothbrush. The hotel overlooks the most beautiful scenery that on arrival I sat down and spent an hour just looking over there, taking in the beauty. The rising sun is nothing short of glorious. The chicken there is very tasty.



Kabong is full of beautiful rocks hanging in style. The mountains provide for amazing scenery. The road to Kaabong is not too bad either. There is tarmac all the way to Moroto, then about 90 minutes’ drive to Kaabong through Kotido. I could not believe that Kaabong was about to enjoy electricity on the national grid.

Moroto, fondly referred to as the Marbel City even has segments of its roads with street lights. There are probably more hotels in Moroto than many places I know. And yes, you can find that all the hotel rooms are fully booked. Moroto is busy.

The other thing that surprised us is the number of non-governmental organsiations (NGOs) in Moroto for instance. I saw a number of meetings in Kaabong organised by some big NGOs.

It is clear to many that over the years, so much has happened to make life a bit better for people in Karamoja. There is better access to schools and hospitals. There is the presence of National Water and Sewerage Corporation, banks and mobile network coverage.

However, like many places that have been through difficult seasons and continue to endure socio-economic hardships, no opportunity is lost to remind the people where they have come from and to who they owe a bit of normalcy. I wondered, if the near transformation in terms of infrastructure will really translate to the transformation of the people, provide them with alternatives and access to social services. Seeing the communities and passing through their markets, I wonder for whom this development has happened.

Many people told me how they think their minerals are taken away daily without them benefiting. Some think that they toil for others. Others also think that the roads and other developments are to enhance and encourage the plunder of their resources, rather than for them. Yet, many worry that they have no choice in the nation’s affairs. They are often reminded that if they do not vote wisely, they will return to years of instability. There are no guarantees.



When people have been through insecurity and enjoy some semblance of peace, it is difficult to take lightly even a slight threat of going back to the old days. Almost every part of Uganda has experienced loss of peace in one form or another. It appears to define our path to progress and also democratic engagements. I enjoyed my visit to Karamoja and look forward to another one.

Ms Maractho is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media Studies at UCU.

emillycm@gmail.com