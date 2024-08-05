Police, FIA must be transparent in Crypto assets seizures

The German government recently sold off its Bitcoin (BTC), raising concerns. However, this is just one example of governments around the world holding large amounts of BTC, which could potentially cause chaos in the markets if sold.

The USA holds the largest crypto stash, with over 213,000 BTC, as per data from Arkham. Additionally, the US government’s crypto holdings include 750 wrapped BTC, 50,000 Ethereum (ETH), 40,000 BNB, 10 million USDC, and over 121 million USDT, totalling approximately $4 billion.

Closer to home, a few months ago, the police headquarters at Kibuli and CPS Buganda Road were investigating a scenario where more than $300,000 was stolen and attempted to be laundered through cryptocurrencies by splitting it into smaller portions to avoid detection. It is believed that a Chinese criminal gang based in the Munyonyo area was involved. The stolen money was passed through two Ugandan banks.

The hacker targeted a bank customer and stole money from his account. He then transferred the stolen funds to a peer-to-peer platform where cryptocurrency traders sell cryptocurrencies. The hacker used the stolen funds to make payments to these sellers who believed the transactions were legitimate.

Merchants received the funds through various channels, including Airtel Money, various banks, and mobile operators such as Airtel and MTN. So these people selling cryptocurrency via P2P simply list their cryptocurrency and wait for buyers. All of a sudden, they see someone making a payment and think it’s a harmless clean transaction.

Police start an investigation and trace the funds from the bank, the hacked bank account, to various Airtel SIM cards and other bank accounts, the hackers sent them to. Now these crypto traders find that their Airtel SIM cards and mobile money accounts are blocked.

So when they complain to the Airtel service centre, the service centre staff send them to the hacked bank. Over 40 P2P crypto merchants were put in police cells for three to four days and a lot of people had their bank accounts frozen.

I think some of them have their money frozen to date but their Airtel and MTN SIM cards are still blocked. By the time they unblocked their simcards, they wouldn’t have a penny left. The US government acquired its crypto holdings from seized assets related to illicit activities.

Notably, a hacker known as “individual" seized more than 69,000 BTC from the Silk Road dark net marketplace, which were later forfeited to the US government. These seized BTC, along with other confiscated crypto assets, are managed and secured in cold storage by the US government and other governments worldwide during ongoing investigations. The funds can be sold through auctions, and the proceeds are typically directed to law enforcement budgets or public services.



The Chinese government once held over 190,000 BTC seized from the Plus Token scam project. After arresting over 100 individuals involved in the scam, including its masterminds, the Chinese government confiscated the illicit cryptocurrency gains. The fate of these seized assets is not entirely clear, but it’s believed that most, if not all, have been exchanged.

The United Kingdom also holds a significant amount of seized BTC, with over 61,000 BTC confiscated from a UK citizen involved in laundering funds from an investment fraud operation in China.

A new law in the UK authorises the National Crime Agency and the police to seize, freeze, and destroy cryptocurrency used by criminals. This law allows the authorities to transfer illicit funds to a controlled wallet, and victims of fraud will need to apply for the return of their funds.

Various governments worldwide hold substantial amounts of seized BTC and other cryptocurrencies, raising questions about their potential impact on the crypto market and the growing involvement of governments in managing and disposing of seized crypto assets.