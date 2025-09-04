Political candidates should safeguard their mental health

As Uganda gears up for the pivotal 2026 presidential and parliamentary elections, political activities are intensifying. Candidates are diligently crafting manifestos, building trusted teams, and securing resources to bolster their campaigns. The race is underway, with aspiring leaders already competing for key positions.

On August 27, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) held elections for its Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s highest decision-making body. However, the election process was marred by allegations of bribery, with some candidates claiming that vote-buying influenced outcomes.

Reports of physical altercations and heated exchanges among delegates further underscored the contentious nature of the process. Post-election, several defeated candidates publicly expressed their frustration, attributing their losses to alleged irregularities.

Watching post-election interviews, I observed a stark contrast between candidates’ outward composure and their underlying distress. Despite projecting strength, their body language and tone betrayed feelings of disappointment and emotional strain. This was reminiscent of the NRM primaries in July, where parliamentary hopefuls similarly reported bribery, intimidation, and violence. Many who lost challenged the results before the NRM tribunal.

The emotional toll on candidates has been heightened by relentless criticism, particularly on social media, where defeated contenders face mockery and personal attacks. Some have chosen to disengage from these platforms to preserve their mental wellbeing, while others feel compelled to respond, often intensifying the scrutiny. The psychological impact of electoral defeat is profound.

Recently, a young, dynamic female candidate broke down during an interview, tearfully describing how relentless criticism targeted not only her but also her family. This highlights a critical reality: politics demands resilience, yet even the most steadfast individuals are not immune to the emotional challenges of electoral loss.

Reflecting on past elections, I recall visiting a former Member of Parliament after his 2021 defeat. Once vibrant, he was visibly withdrawn, admitting to isolating himself, struggling with appetite, and grappling with grief over his loss. Such experiences are not uncommon. Many candidates invest immense emotional and personal resources into their campaigns, making defeat particularly devastating.

As we approach the 2026 elections, I urge political aspirants to prioritise their mental health and emotional resilience. Here are practical steps to navigate the challenges of the campaign season:

1. Manage social media exposure: If online criticism feels overwhelming, limit engagement or avoid responding to detractors. Responding often fuels further scrutiny. Consider hiring a professional social media manager to handle your digital presence, allowing you to focus on your campaign.

2. Build a support network: Surround yourself with trusted individuals, such as family, friends, mentors, or clergy, who can provide emotional support and guidance. These connections can offer perspective during challenging moments.

3. Seek professional support: Engage a counsellor or psychologist for confidential, non-judgmental support. Professional guidance can help you process setbacks and maintain mental clarity.

4. Reframe electoral losses: Understand that defeat is a natural part of the political process. It does not define your worth or potential. Embrace setbacks as opportunities for growth and resilience.

Mental distress during election season is not a sign of weakness but a human response to high-stakes challenges. Candidates should not suffer in silence. By proactively safeguarding their mental health, political aspirants can navigate the 2026 elections with greater resilience and focus, contributing to a healthier and more constructive political landscape.

The writer, Albert Elwa Louis, is a clinical psychologist, addiction professional.