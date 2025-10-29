Political ego must give way to public interest

As Kampala approaches another round of local elections next year, the city stands at a point that requires some important choices to be made. Once again, voters will choose a new Lord Mayor, a decision that could either open a fresh chapter of cooperation or prolong the gridlock that has stalled the city’s growth for years. The central question for many residents and stakeholders is, will the next Lord Mayor work with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director to make the city better for all?

For more than a decade, Kampala’s leadership has been trapped in a tug-of-war between political authority and administrative control. The KCCA Act gives the executive director the technical and operational mandate, while the Lord Mayor serves mainly as a political overseer. In practice, this has too often produced rivalry instead of results. The next Lord Mayor will inherit this tension but also an opportunity to reset relations and build a culture of cooperation centred on service delivery.

Kampala’s problems are visible and urgent: unreliable waste collection, traffic congestion, poor housing planning, deteriorating roads, unemployment, and insufficient public amenities. None of these challenges can be solved through politics alone. What Kampala needs is teamwork between the city technical wing and the political wing of KCCA, a relationship guided by mutual respect and shared purpose. If the incoming Lord Mayor and the executive director embrace collaboration, the impact would be felt far beyond city offices.

The business community, which continues to bear the brunt of inconsistent regulations, unpredictable market policies, and overlapping taxes, would greatly benefit from a coordinated administration. Traders, taxi operators, and small-scale entrepreneurs have long asked for clarity and fairness. A united leadership would create a more stable environment for investment, helping both formal and informal businesses to thrive. Equally important is the fate of Kampala’s young people. The Lord Mayor and executive director must view youth development not as a campaign slogan but as a policy priority.

With unemployment and idleness fuelling crime and social frustration, the city’s leadership must invest in sports and recreation facilities that can channel youthful energy into productivity. Across all the city divisions from Kawempe to Makindye, Lubaga to Central and Nakawa Division, abandoned fields, gyms, and playgrounds such as Kaddiba in Mengo Lubaga, Clocktower in Central, Kampala Boxing Club Gym, and others remind us of lost opportunities. Yet sports remain one of the most powerful tools for empowerment.

When young people engage in boxing, football, netball, or other sports activities, they learn teamwork, discipline, and resilience. More importantly, active participation in sports reduces exposure to drugs, teenage pregnancies, and the spread of HIV/Aids. It keeps the youth healthy, hopeful, and connected to their communities. Cities that have prioritised sports and youth spaces have witnessed reduced crime and improved well-being. Kampala’s next leadership should follow that path by restoring community playgrounds, supporting community tournaments, and investing in recreational infrastructure. Such efforts would not only nurture talent but also build social cohesion and civic pride.

Beyond sports, the next Lord Mayor should partner with the executive director to promote urban skilling programmes and innovation centres that can help young people create their own jobs. Kampala’s informal sector already employs thousands, from street vendors to artisans, but lacks institutional support. Joint leadership can transform these small hustles into sustainable enterprises. For this to happen, however, political ego must give way to public interest. The next Lord Mayor and the executive director must see each other not as a rival but as allies in the mission to transform Kampala.

When these two offices work hand-in-hand, accountability improves, bureaucracy reduces, and service delivery becomes efficient. The people, not the politicians, are the real winners. Kampala’s voters, too, hold a responsibility. In next year’s elections, they must look beyond personalities and instead choose leaders who value cooperation and competence. The city’s future depends on leaders willing to share vision, credit, and responsibility. Kampala does not need another cycle of power standoffs; it needs a partnership that delivers. Only then will Kampala become the inclusive, productive, and livable city its citizens deserve.





Authored by Mr Joseph Bwanika, is a social development specialist and CEO of Bridge Your Mind Centre







