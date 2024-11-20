Politics of division will only make us refugees

As the 2026 General Election takes shape, the political space is steadily garnering hype and tension in some parts of the country where aspiring candidates have already shown interest in contesting for different leadership positions. The rhetoric by most politicians both from government and the Opposition is polarizing in nature which has created a wide gulf amongst the populace.

For example, the coffee debate descended from Parliament to the electorate, most of whom take what their Members of Parliament say as gospel truth. This has left the country divided on tribal and political party inclinations which nurtures politics of intolerance and that fuelled with emotions. Recently, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, was trapped in a crossfire from the Opposition and the public for allegedly making tribal remarks against the Baganda during the passing of the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, accusations she denied.

But this is not the first time government officials under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) are making sensitive political statements which are injurious to national unity. Recently, while closing the training of Micro-finance support centre staff at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi district, ministers, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo and Justine Kasule Lumumba urged civil servants either to campaign for the NRM or resign. This kind of politics not only sows seeds of hate but also violates the people’s constitutional right to freedom of conscience, expression and association.

Last year, when minister Charles Okello Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard, sections of the public celebrated his death on social media not because he was a dreadful soldier or government official, rather, it has now become a norm for sections of the public who disagree with the NRM establishment to celebrate the demise of staunch NRM government officials, a practice which predicts anarchy if our leaders do not offer reconciliatory, accommodative and tolerant leadership.

Some Opposition officials have severally, while on political rallies, radio and television shows, made very sensitive statements which stir tribal divisions amongst the public and could easily gang the people against each other.

Our leaders in the NRM and Opposition should be conscious of their cardinal duty in nation building, being reminded of the preamble in the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda which recounts Uganda’s political instability in the past years, characterized by tribal politics, tyranny and oppression.

On May, 03 1984, Richard Dowden, an English journalist, wrote an article in the Times newspaper of London, under the headline, “Uganda: Britain’s blind eye to terror”.

He said, “The number of refugees is further evidence that the situation under Obote is much worse than it was under Amin. Whereas there were about 25,000 refugees from Amin’s Uganda, there are now about 280,000 from Obote’s Uganda.”

When our leaders continuously ignore the ugly and brutal memories of our political past, they catapult the country into inescapable ruins of terror similar to what happened in Rwanda in April 1994. In just 100 days, approximately 800,000 Tutsi were killed, over two million Rwandans fled into exile while over 1.5 million were internally displaced.

The United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNCHR) estimated that by the end of August 1994, 1.2 million Rwandans were refugees in Zaire, 580,000 in Tanzania, 270,000 Burundi and 10,000 in Uganda.

The genocide in Rwanda is the closest precedent Ugandans can learn from; it takes a lifetime to build a nation and a minute to displace its people into refugee displacement camps. If we choose to exercise politics of intolerance, polarization-not based on political party ideology but on propaganda, tribal hyperbole and revenge, we are inevitably bound to end up with a mass exodus from this beautiful country into makeshift structures in the East African Community member states as refugees.