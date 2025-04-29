How Pope Francis taught us about purpose by choosing not to wear the red shoes

This past Saturday, the world bid farewell to Pope Francis, a man whose leadership was defined by simplicity, humility, and a consistent preference for small, deliberate choices that carried deep meaning. From taking selfies with young people at the start of his papacy to choosing a simple burial at its end, every gesture reflected his intention to walk an ordinary, human path; one that also helps explain his quiet rejection of the traditional red papal shoes.

The red shoes, originally meant to symbolize the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifice of leadership, could have gradually become a visible accessory of power and a spectacle of fashion. By stepping away from them and choosing a simple pair of black shoes, Pope Francis reminded the world that when tradition begins to serve vanity more than meaning, it is time to return to purpose.

The black shoes quietly said, "Follow Christ, not my clothing," bringing the focus back to the soul, not the sole — a divine rejection of the slow creep of materialism into sacred spaces. And so, through a single quiet decision, Pope Francis taught us important lessons about leadership. True leadership demands the courage to strip away appearances when they no longer serve the soul of the mission.

We also learn that one force powerful enough to break tradition is power itself, expressed through the personal authority and conviction of a leader. It is that same power, when rightly exercised or humbly withdrawn, that can one day revive or reshape traditions if future generations choose. The lessons do not end with leadership; they also strike a powerful chord with innovation and branding in business.

Twelve years after Pope Francis declined the red shoes, the traditional manufacturer, once entrusted with this sacred craft, quietly lost business. But one wonders: Was it inevitable? What if the shoemaker had seen beyond the tradition of colour and focused instead on the real human needs of the popes? Given that Popes are often elderly, walking long corridors and standing for hours during public ceremonies, the need for comfort would have been valuable.

If the shoemaker had prioritized function over symbolism, the shoes could have evolved into instruments of care, offering real health benefits. Pope Francis might have rejected the colour, but he may well have continued ordering the same shoes in black, allowing function to triumph over fashion. In doing so, the shoemaker would have built the brand around service to the man rather than the symbolism of the office. And therein lies a deeper lesson. When you build a brand solely around tradition and not around human needs, you risk collapse when it inevitably shifts.

Traditions are fluid because they are people-centred, while needs endure because they are life-centred. The shoemaker missed the opportunity to evolve alongside the real and lasting human needs behind the tradition of the papal shoes. This leads us to important branding lessons.

Aesthetic value, like the red shoes, can capture attention, but it is fluid. It shifts with people's tastes and cultural trends, and those change over time. Functional value, on the other hand, which addresses enduring human needs like health, comfort, and safety, is enduring. It taps into something constant, something that does not move with the tides of society.

Tradition bends; it rises and falls with the evolution of culture. True needs, however, such as health, comfort, and safety, are permanent foundations on which lasting brands are built. A brand that serves fundamental human needs will be invited to walk alongside every generation, even when the colour changes.