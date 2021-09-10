Popularise vocational programmes

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda’s Education system is structured in a way that it has seven years of primary education, six years of secondary education, which are divided in to four years of lower secondary and two years of upper secondary.

On August 20, the Ministry of Education released the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results. There has been mixed feelings about these results and this has left many students, parents, and guardians puzzled. Some have been disappointed that they will not be offered the courses of their choice, some don’t qualify for scholarships and some parents have already given up on the journey of further education because they cannot meet the costs associated with university education, little do they know that there are other career paths such as vocational studies that these students can explore after secondary and actually become successful in life.

Vocational education is any form of education that has its primary purpose to prepare persons for employment in recognised occupations. It provides the skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary for effective employment in specific occupation. Okoro (2006) defines vocational education as education that provides a special programme offered at secondary and post-secondary levels. With this many learners can create and earn a living but some of them fear to deal with stigma that comes with vocational education which is always tagged to academically or financially poor students.

Post-secondary education, while most people see it as a stepping stone towards better employment opportunities in the future, is not always the case. It should be noted that post-secondary education is not limited to university degrees as many might think. There are quite a number of options and the government has registered and accredited centres that include public BTVET training institutions, community polytechnics, vocational training centres, schools and institutes, technical colleges, health training institutions and college instructor and tutor training colleges as well as specialised institutions. These offer certificates at every end of training depending on the specialty which includes catering, hotel management, Welding, Metal fabrication, tailoring, saloon and hair dressing, nursery teaching and early child hood education.

Since Uganda’s education sector is privatized, there are also private skills training providers under the umbrella of Uganda Private vocational Institutes(UGAPRIVI) where individuals have set up vocational institutes such as schools of journalism, catering institutes, nursing schools which can equip students with necessary skills to be able to compete in the job market and further more create their own Jobs. These institutions are wide spread in Uganda and students should not only focus on public and government universities which might not absorb them or which they cannot afford but rather utilize the opportunity to gain skills that are compatible with the labour market

Furthermore some universities such as Kyambogo, Makerere, and Busitema have designed new programmes from certificate and diploma levels which incorporate practical and technical education, fashion and design, and leather technology, so this variety can enable students to have an opportunity to make a choice rather than focusing on degree programmes which they might not afford or which they have not qualified for. However, these institutions are challenged with the low turn up of students for these courses and most times find it hard to sustain their operation because they can’t break even. For example 50 learners in a class can’t sustain the costs of salaries, equipment, industrial training which must be met for learning to take place and increasing the cost of tuition would lead to solving one problem and creating another.

There is need to popularise vocational education to the public so that mindsets can change from thinking that vocational studies such as carpentry, baking, and farming are for failures so that it is embraced by both learners / students and parents.

Vocational and technical skills obtained from these institutions are vital for the individual to create needed employable skills and competence relevant for the national transformational labour market as opposed to just acquisition of certificates.

