Position women in local govt politics to address gender equality concerns

Author, Florence Nakazi. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • ...there is a need to design and support a mentorship program that builds women’s confidence and interest in politics.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2022 International Women’s Day under the theme “Gender Equality Today For Sustainable A Tomorrow”, there is a need to look into political representation of women at the local government level.

