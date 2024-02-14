Possible to ‘champagne’ Ugandan Coffee, Masha Pineapples?

Not even water is sold as a commodity…it has since been branded…and not only branded but aligned to STP principles…walk into any kiosk, ask for water…. the question will be ‘which water’? In Kampala for the graduation of his daughter, Mzee BSN had been following the trending stories about Ugandan coffee, which came up during the graduation dinner. The marketeer in him infects virtually every situation, so according to him, Uganda sits on a goldmine in her coffee. And the starting point is simple: positioning Ugandan coffee.

With a simplified STP formula, the country can earn billions of dollars from quality and quantity. STP stands for segmentation, targeting and positioning. It is a tool and formula used in product differentiation, aligning each brand and sub-brand to a market segment. Mzee counsels this is what Uganda must do to her coffee and other naturally organic crops, to earn top dollar from specialty markets. Robusta is uniquely Ugandan. It has unique qualities that can be traced and attributed only to Uganda. The debate therefore must shift to what it takes to ‘champagne’ Ugandan coffee.



Champagne, the word we casually use to refer to any popping sparkling wine, is a global brand and a unique French treasure with origins in a small rural village by the same name in France. This region in northeast France, has soil properties and climatic factors that produce the sparkling, popping wine. A global brand, but uniquely attributed to its home. And international trade has provisions for segmentation, targeting and positioning at global level, referred to as Geographical Indication (GI).

Besides champagne, Russian Caviar (catfish roe: eggs) is a uniquely Caspian Sea product, a global delicacy on the menus of upmarket prestige and ostentation restaurants and cruise ships. A few eggs on a spoon cost a fortune by Uganda standards! Cambodia has her Kampott Pepper earning top dollar for the farmers.

The debate in Uganda therefore must be focused on the essentials for acquiring GI recognition for Ugandan coffee. Begin with Robusta, since it is uniquely Ugandan? Selling it as a commodity kills its uniqueness. Most roasters simply use it to flavour poor, tasteless and aroma-less coffees.



The questions to debate should be ‘what does it take to acquire GI for Ugandan coffee? What will it cost to get the essential expertise mixt to achieve this? Do we have seasoned international trade law experts? Do we have seasoned agronomists, food scientists and others? Do we have world-class coffee connoisseurs? What will it cost to get farmers to buy into this? Attaining geographical indication lays the foundation for specialty marketing.

Ugandan coffee will no longer be sold as a commodity, and will go to the highest bidder. It will be a protected product under the Lisbon Systems of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). It will go to specialty coffee houses and fetch top dollar. Cases of 42 US dollar per kilogramme of coffee beans farmgate, have been documented. And the farmers will be motivated. They will see tangible benefits of adhering to best practices in growing, harvesting, drying and all. One school roots for increased domestic consumption of coffee, citing the case of Ethiopia where even rural farmers do consume coffee. Coffee, to Ethiopians, is what Obushera(fermented millet beverage) is to the Banyankole-Bakiga, Banyoro-Batooro, Banyambo-Bahaya. It is what rice is to south-east Asians. It has religio-cultural connotations, beyond feeding and nutrition.

In Ethiopia, families which cannot spare beans for the home kettle, do wither coffee leaves over the hearth, grind them into powder with a sprinkling of coffee beans. Domestic consumption of coffee in Uganda will only grow as the middle-class grows. It is an ostentation good.