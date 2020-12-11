Post-incumbency incentives could be solution to Uganda’s political woes

As a country, we need to go back to the drawing board and reflect.

The “seat is sweet,” one of Uganda’s former head of State is said to have confessed, inferring that leaving the seat voluntarily is a tough task.

No wonder this has characterised Uganda’s presidency. President Apollo Milton Obote exhibited this in his leadership both in the first and second phase.

President Idi Amin Dada did the same and even conferred upon himself a life presidency. Certainly, leader Okello Lutwa was still enjoying the seat when the NRA guerrillas overthrew his government.

The country is experiencing the same under President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in the seat for more than 34 years with no sign of leaving soon, hence confirming the assertion that the “seat is sweet.”

The “seat is sweet” perhaps because of the power and authority attached to the seat, perhaps because of the unlimited exposure and access to State resources, perhaps because of the detailed security for self, indicating total safety, perhaps because of the pomp and attention given to the seat holder, perhaps because of being commander-in-chief and perhaps because of the privileges attached to the seat.

The framers of the Constitution could have been right to vest such power and authority in the leader to enhance his ability to be in charge and give guidance, but unfortunately, this seems to be abused.

Moreover, our culture and value system demands that total respect and submissiveness to directives given. Very noticeable is that the available control measures and checks and balances to manage the excesses of the seat holder, are of no consequence, as observed in the way the Constitution and the legal framework, has been manipulated to benefit some individuals.

No wonder statements like “a mere piece of paper cannot remove me from power” are commonly used by some leaders enjoying the seats.

Going by the current trends, is this sustainable? Should one man or woman be the beginning and the end? Should one person be the one to determine how and for how long one should live? Should all Ugandans live under his or her mercy? Should people continue to live under fear and dissatisfaction?

The Bible says in John 10:10: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” Does Uganda have a thief denying its people a life to the full?” Is the redeemer yet to come?

There is a saying “God helps those who help themselves.” It is not a Bible text, but the message in this statement is that “Get your acts together.”

The Holy Koran puts it very well: “Indeed Allah will not change the conditions of a person until they change what is in themselves.”

It is time Ugandans began cultivating ways of helping themselves. No one feels pain on your behalf. No one has the solution to your distress. It is you and only you to do it so you need take a centre stage.

As a country, we need to go back to the drawing board and reflect on the following: Reconsider reinstating the presidential term limits and institute term-limits to other political positions across the board.

Strengthen internal democracy in political parties with term limits as well for development of a culture of an institution being bigger than an individual and provide for an incentivised exit package for retired presidents.

I believe this will address the fear that accompanies living that highest office in the land.

Mr John Mary Odoy is a senior citizen and promoter of human rights and democracy. johnmary.ceon@gmail.com



