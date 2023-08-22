Post World Bank era: A chance for economic rest

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) was established in 1975 primarily to promote economic development among Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal and Togo. The bloc’s operational mandate has, however, since stretched to political, security, health, environmental and other concerns to address the wider human security complexities.

It’s within this stretched mandate that the Ecowas Monitoring Group (Ecomog) was formed as a military arm to eliminate, majorly, military coups and armed conflicts within the region.

The theory of development, which influenced the world from the mid-1940s to the 1970s, viewed the problem of less developed countries as stemming from low capital and resource misallocation. Economists during this period believed that development was equivalent to a growth process that required high capital and resource reallocation from low-productivity agricultural sectors to high-productivity manufacturing sectors. Savings-led growth was considered essential and countries had to go through successive stages of growth, from the taking-off stage to the sustaining growth stage.

However, there was a problem of capital accumulation in less developed countries, people were simply too poor to save, which meant that poor countries were stuck in a poverty trap. This poverty trap, together with problems of inadequate infrastructure, high social overhead capital, and coordination failure, could impede the growth and development of a country for a long time. It was thought that foreign aid, together with the right combination of savings and investment, would solve the capital accumulation problem.

Foreign aid from the so-called development partners such as the world bank and IMF was supposed to provide the big push that would help accelerate economic growth and push these economies out of the poverty trap. As evidenced in most of sub-Saharan Africa, foreign aid and interventions have done very little to alleviate poverty and lead them to self-sustainability. Economists have realised that capital accumulation alone is not a sufficient source of sustainable economic growth and that technology and human capital are crucial for driving long-term economic growth. The President has been vocal about the need to develop a self-sufficient and sustainable economy independent of foreign aid and the influence that comes with it. The lingering question however is, are we as a nation ready for what it takes to build a self-sufficient economy? With the failure of past interventions and an ever-growing inter-dependency due to globalisation, we must look at alternative ways.

For us to build a sufficient economy, we need to develop three basic principles as highlighted in the king of Thailand’s philosophy of sufficiency economy; moderation, reasonableness, and self-immunity—along with the conditions of morality and knowledge and these can be applied at any level of the society—from an individual to a country

Moderation conveys the idea of people living their lives on the middle path, not the extremes. People should rely on themselves without overindulgence. This way of living occurs when people have reasonableness—accumulated knowledge and experience, along with analytical capability, self-awareness, foresight, compassion, and empathy. They must be aware of the consequences of their actions, not only for themselves but also for others. The third principle, self-immunity, refers to people’s ability to protect themselves against any external turbulence and to cope with events that are unpredictable or uncontrollable. It implies a foundation of self-reliance, as well as self-discipline. Apart from these three components, two other conditions are needed to make the principles of a sufficiency economy work: knowledge and morality. Knowledge encompasses accumulating information with insight to understand its meaning and the prudence needed to put it to use. Morality refers to integrity, trustworthiness, ethical behaviour, honesty, perseverance, and a readiness to work hard.