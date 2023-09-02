Power of choice in leadership

Here we are in the ninth month of this year. We started this column in February and by now if you are an avid reader of this column, there are certain things you know are true about leadership. The first one is that we are all leaders because leadership is about influence.

Another fact about leadership is that it is not about position or title, instead it is about the choices we make each day, which in turn make us and others better and increase our productivity. At the core of effective leadership lies the power to choose or make well informed decisions that inspire and empower others.

As we grow in leadership, we will learn that leadership involves solving challenges that arise along the journey. Failure to tackle these issues will only make them grow and create even bigger issues. You may have come across the law of diminishing intent, which simply states that “the longer you delay taking action the more reasons you will have not to do it”. In addition, Denis Waitley correctly observed that, “there are two primary choices in life; to accept conditions as they exist or accept the responsibility for changing them”.

You will all agree with me that at this time of the year we are all grappling with questions about what to do so that we finish the year strong. Some of us may have been too ambitious and set goals which are eluding us and causing overwhelm.

Others may be wondering whether what they set out to do still makes sense. This is where I found myself and I reached for a book by Valorie Burton titled Brave Enough to Succeed: 40 Strategies for Getting Unstuck.

Valorie reminds us that as we work on being productive and avoiding overwhelm, we need to keep in mind that we have the power to choose to prune our activities so that they can align with the current season we are in and not feel any guilt at all. This is what I decided to do as I sat down to plan for the month of September. Valorie advises that we use the four D’s which are:

Do it: Here I listed activities that I must do because I committed to them. For example, the third Annual Africa Women Leadership Summit which is coming up on September 16. This is a non-negotiable so I determined it will be done.

The second D is Delay. These are the goals we may have wanted to achieve but for one reason or another they have fallen on the weigh side. In my case it is a book I am working on. I gave myself permission to move it forward.

The third D is Delegate it. Remember leadership is about influence and involves growing others. Effective leaders know that there is power in empowering their teams to also make decisions in their areas of expertise. I believe this is why this point is very effective.

Instead of allowing yourself to get overwhelmed and stressed, look for someone you can pass the task to so that they can learn something new and grow. Keep in mind that delegation can sometimes be a hard choice to make when you think you are the person who can do it best. However, I am learning that when we lead with trust and allow ourselves to let go, we will be amazed at what others can accomplish.

The final D is Delete it. Let us be honest how many ‘should’ goals do we have which instead of motivating us take away the peace we crave. We need to come to the point where we feel contented with letting go of what is no longer serving our purposes.

In my case, after going through these D’s and making commitments on what will be done, delayed, delegated or deleted, I have began to feel optimistic that I have effectively used my power of choice and that I will get the results I crave. This exercise has brought me calmness and peace of mind.