Powering Africa’s future: Why energy transition must be fast, fair

We are witnessing a long-overdue surge in international interest in Africa’s power sector. This momentum was on full display at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Tanzania, organised by the African Development Bank and the World Bank. But Africa’s ‘Just Energy Transition’ remains elusive – Africa accounts for less than three percent of global energy-related CO₂ emissions, yet bears a disproportionate impact of climate change, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Given the urgency of bringing affordable power to 600 million people still in the dark, the continent must act faster and bolder to deliver on its development agenda and significantly increase supply to meet economic growth targets. These priorities require bold investments, innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. Achieving these goals without delay also involves leveraging all available energy sources – renewables and responsibly harnessed fossil fuels.

Historically, energy consumption in many African countries has been minimal due to low industrialisation. At the start of the century, 25 percent of sub-Saharan Africa had electricity access. By 2021, this had doubled, yet 40 percent still lacked access – a sobering statistic given the continent’s vast renewable and hydrocarbon potential.

During the same period, other regions used fossil fuels to drive growth, while Africa consumed a fraction, highlighting the need for a ‘just’ transition. The IEA estimates achieving universal electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030 requires $22b annually – excluding the more than $45b needed for transmission infrastructure over the next eight years.

While utility-scale projects are vital, distributed renewable energy (DRE) systems offer a scalable, cost-effective path to electrification, especially in underserved areas.

DRE systems – such as mini-grids and solar home installations – need around 30 percent less investment than traditional grid extensions and cut emissions by up to 50 percent compared to diesel. Nigeria’s rural electrification programme shows DRE’s transformative impact. Natural gas power plants, where reserves are abundant, can also provide stable baseload capacity to support renewables. However, adequate transmission infrastructure is critical to ensure power is not only generated but delivered affordably and reliably to all.

Yet, significant underinvestment in transmission – largely due to limited fiscal capacity – remains a challenge. Africa has around 112,000km of high-voltage transmission lines; France alone has about 105,000km. This limits energy deployment and connectivity where it’s most needed.

Many regions remain unserved due to regulatory hurdles, financing gaps and fragmented energy markets. Innovative investment models, policy reforms and cross-border collaboration are essential. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are a key mechanism to address these challenges; transmission PPPs show how shared financing can help governments overcome limitations.

Governments must prioritise energy infrastructure and establish transparent governance frameworks. International stakeholders – including development finance institutions and philanthropies – should partner with regional and domestic players to mobilise concessional funding and risk-mitigation instruments to attract private capital.

The private sector also plays a vital role, not just in finance but in innovation. Collaboration among governments, firms and multilateral organisations can spark breakthroughs in battery storage, green hydrogen, and advanced wind and wave technologies – all needed for a successful transition.

Scaling up risk capital support for project development will be crucial to attracting private investment at scale.

Africa’s energy transition isn’t just about going green; it’s about powering a future where development and sustainability go hand-in-hand. Strengthening transmission and scaling DRE systems are key.

With green tech becoming more accessible – and with the responsible use of oil and gas – Africa no longer has to choose between development and sustainability. The continent can, and must, pursue both.

The writer, Alain Ebobissé, is the CEO of Africa50, a pan-African investment bank for infrastructure in Africa that focuses on high-impact national and regional projects in the energy, transport, ICT and water sectors.