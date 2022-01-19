Practical solutions to fire outbreaks

The team from National Building Review Board during their inspection of the Hima Cement factory on Sunday. PHOTO | MORIS MUMBERE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • These incidents demonstrate that risk of fire constantly lurks over us both at our homes and our workplaces. Therefore, it is essential to identify all foreseeable fire risks and accordingly plan for them.
  • It is also true that completely eliminating the risk of fire is an impossible endeavour, but it is feasible to reduce it to an acceptable level. In Uganda, the Building Control Regulations, 2020 define the acceptable fire risk by providing the minimum acceptable standards.

In the past few weeks, the media has been awash with stories of fire outbreaks. The most notable incidents have been a dormitory block at King’s College Budo in Wakiso, an apartment building in Masaka City in which two lives were lost, Megha Industries Ltd Factory Premises in Kyambogo the Kawempe school fire and Joint Medical Store Warehouse in Industrial Area, Kampala in which property estimated to be worth billions of shillings was destroyed.

