Premier Mayiga: Balancing unity, critique at Mengo

The Buganda Kingdom, with its seat at Mengo, has long been a pivotal force in Uganda’s socio-political landscape. For years, Mengo, through its influential structures and platforms like CBS Radio, was perceived as a bastion for Opposition politicians.

This perception, while rooted in the kingdom’s bold critiques of government excesses, often painted an incomplete picture, suggesting Mengo was exclusively an Opposition field. Yet, Buganda’s subjects span the political spectrum, from Opposition to ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters, all united by their loyalty to the kingdom.

Under Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga, Mengo has charted a pragmatic path; balancing constructive criticism of the government with an inclusive embrace of all Baganda, including NRM supporters.

This approach deserves commendation, but it also faces unwarranted populist attacks that risk undermining the kingdom’s unity and progress. Many expected Mr Mayiga to maintain the old order at Bulange, but he has defied that expectation.

His leadership has been a lesson in balancing tradition, service, politics, and modernity. Maybe learning from history.

He has ensured Buganda remains a very vocal advocate for accountability, critiquing government policies when necessary, as is the kingdom’s right and duty. Simultaneously, he has opened Mengo’s doors to government/NRM supporters and engaged in government programmes that foster development for Buganda’s subjects.

This inclusivity is not a sign of “capture,” as claimed by populist voices or the so-called keyboard warrior “foot soldiers”. It is, in my view, a strategic effort to preserve the kingdom’s relevance and influence in a politically diverse Uganda.

By participating in initiatives such as poverty alleviation or infrastructure development, Mengo secures tangible benefits for its people while maintaining its moral authority to hold power to account.

However, the populist narrative peddled by some Opposition figures threatens to distort this balanced approach. Labelling Mengo’s engagement with the government as “capture” is not only misleading but dangerously divisive. Such rhetoric risks alienating Baganda who support the NRM.

The fact is, whether we like it or not, some people in the region support NRM, and they have their own reasons for doing so, valid or not, that will be debated for another day.

This divisive talk sows discord among the kingdom’s subjects and reduces complex political realities to a simplistic us-versus-them narrative.

Populism thrives on polarisation, and these voices exploit Buganda’s historical grievances to paint a false dichotomy: that Mengo must either be a fortress of Opposition or a puppet of the State.

This is a false choice that ignores the kingdom’s broader mission to serve all its people, regardless of political affiliation.

Historians will recall Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka Nakabaale’s warning to Kabaka Muteesa II against drawing the monarchy into partisan politics. He cautioned that movements like Kabaka Yekka posed a danger to the kingdom’s stability.

Time has proven his wisdom. Kiwanuka argued that the monarchy must stay above party politics to preserve its unity and long-term strength.

Aligning the throne with any political faction, he warned, risked its fall if that faction lost power. Mayiga seems to have understood both history and timing.

Mayiga’s approach exemplifies this, ensuring that Mengo remains a platform for critique while fostering partnerships that drive progress, such as education programmes, health initiatives, and economic empowerment projects.

One would argue that Buganda’s interests are not advanced by isolation or blind Opposition. The kingdom’s subjects, whether NRM, NUP, or independent, deserve a Mengo that defends their welfare on all fronts.

Mayiga’s leadership reflects this balance. His ability to combine critique with collaboration deserves recognition, not condemnation.

Mr Christoher Kisekka is a writer. [email protected]