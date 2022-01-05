Prime

Prepare learners for the reopening

Author: Dickson Tumuramye. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • You need to prepare your daughter to stay calm and strong and not to be intimidated by anyone’s negative comments.  

Following President Museveni’s end of year address to the nation, we are now at least confident that our children are reporting back to school on January 10.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.