Prepare learners for the reopening

Following President Museveni’s end of year address to the nation, we are now at least confident that our children are reporting back to school on January 10.

With all the time these children have been at home, some will not find it very easy to adapt to the new term and the school environment.

We need, therefore, to prepare them well as they report back to school and it starts with you as a parent.

You need to take the responsibility of sitting down with your child(ren) and talk about the reopening of the schools. Ask them about their feelings and rule out any fears they have. Some must be nervous and uncertain; others had given up and lost hope and some were used to online learning. This will open up a conversation and then you will be able to know the weak areas to address now and during the year.

Let your children know that they are resuming school life, counsel and prepare them. Sit them down and tell them what they are likely to meet at school in the new normal and encourage them that they will handle the situation.

Those who lost their parents to the virus, the ones who got pregnant, and many other challenges may need counselling and courage to resume school yet avoid stressful situations that may affect their academics.

It may not seem compulsory at school, but we must caution our children to be very vigilant with their health and build good habits. They must know that we are in a new normal and therefore they need to observe SOPS.

School visitations may be reduced as a measure to safeguard children from further infections. Therefore, you may need to give your child enough pocket money that will take him/her to the end of the term.

We may not be allowed to visit our children at school like before but no one may stop you from calling your child’s teacher or school and find out how your child is fairing. Make that phone and talk to your child and give words of encouragement.

Prayer is a very strong weapon and brings great holistic healing to our lives. The day your child(ren) will be reporting back to school, sit them down and pray for them. Words alone may not be enough but when they are backed by the word of God and a prayer, a child will feel more confident to face life challenges ahead.

Our children have been used to the home environment and could have gotten about school especially the young ones in lower primary. These learners need to be welcomed well at school daily. The teachers’ remarks in classes, compound, break times, etc will determine a lot on how these learners will quickly adapt to school life.. Don’t handle them harshly, understand them and give them good guidance and care.

Due to a lot of time that has been lost, schools may want to teach a lot to recover that time in the shortest period. Even when the end-of-term assessment has been removed by government, schools want to keep with their academic performance standards. However, they need to know that learners can’t handle a lot of academic pressure with other challenges they are trying to handle. Teachers and schools should be very lenient to learners and give them enough breaks to relax their minds.

Guard the young mothers against being teased by fellow learners. You need to prepare your daughter to stay calm and strong and not to be intimidated by anyone’s negative comments.

Our children may not only nurse the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic but also other scares. This is another threat that parents, teachers, and learners don’t have to panic. Children, therefore, need to be encouraged to report any case of illness or any suspicious object in the school compound, classes, etc to ensure their safety.