Preparing for our next colonisation

We may stand stupefied by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and forget that we have our own mountain to get to, and overcome – our second colonisation by China.

Now that the power of the West is waxing and waning steadily, we have a Goliath with a shield and sword and with one foot wedging and prying our continental and national doors dangerously open.

The point is that while we may need to work and cooperate with China that is strategically endearing itself to our continent and nation, we need to draw clear roadmaps and look through well pointed telescopes.

Finding ourselves on the round table with China, we must be clear about the inconsistencies that may be and teach our future leaders that often times things may not be what they seem to be.

Thinking about our new found love with China, our nations are required to remain awake and clear minded to begin some serious conscientisation among our young ones about this impeding and daunting tango with our more experienced and needy partners and its possible ramifications and challenges.

If we do not heed the signs of the time, we may find ourselves squirming like Ukraine calling for “a no-fly over zone” to no avail.

Well then, we may push our ancestors to apologise to us for their threadlike spines that could never have resisted the onslaught of the West in the first colonisation epoch, but we cannot afford catching ourselves in this same melodrama, and so my question is resounded here; who is preparing to understand the nature and import and to consequently wade off any new onslaught and looming colonisation of our nation from the bamboo sphere?

Our fore parents saw Europe come to strip our land and later luxuriate in its good fortune while building strong and indelible infrastructures, and they surely could not resist them for it was such a novel phenomenon for pre-modern Uganda. For now, there is a significant difference between us and our ancestors about 200 years ago.

Although we may welcome and plan to work with China, this new socio-economic relationship must pull at our heart stings enough to get us thinking, calculating, sizing up, forecasting, and resisting where need be.

It is time for us to prepare our path-breakers and finders who dare to think and to question systems and scenarios at unprecedented levels.

It is time for us to produce a crop of strong skeptics that cannot fall for virtually every other sugar-coated and conceited claim, proposal, or offer that comes along from our so called partners in development.

I dare say that the campus for our future development is not really in the brilliant or gifted brains in the higher echelons of our systems.

What we really need in Uganda are those strong skeptics who take the time and good distance to analyse situations and push for appropriate responses and concrete actions.

Good records inform us that China’s development is rapidly exhausting what limited resources it possesses. Over the last 40 years almost half of China’s forests have been destroyed, so that it now enjoys one of the sparsest covers in the world. In 1993 it became a net importer of oil for the first time and now depends on imports for almost half its oil needs.

No pretense to greater wisdom is made in this text, but a desire to contribute to the awareness of the rough outlines of an impending danger that cannot be left undiscussed.

What is so clear is that we must start crossing the river and feeling for the stones there may be, for truly we want to get somewhere with what we know to save our country and continent.