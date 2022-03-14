Prime

Preparing for our next colonisation

Author, Solome Najjuka. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • What we need in Uganda are skeptics who push for appropriate responses.

We may stand stupefied by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and forget that we have our own mountain to get to, and overcome – our second colonisation by China.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.