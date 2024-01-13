Preserve culture by recreating it

It was reported in the Independent Magazine this week that the government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, emphasised the need for military personnel to understand the cultures of the communities where they are deployed.

Obua, who last Sunday presided over the opening of a cultural gala at the Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka, noted that a society without a culture is like a water vessel without a compass.

The gala drew officers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Malawi and South Africa.

To be sure, Mr. Obua set forth an argument as old as the hills and as timeless as time in its relevance to human conduct across the ages.

However, we do not have to return to times out of mind in order to appreciate this.

For on March 8, 1965, 3,500 United States Marines went ashore at Da Nang. This invasion, as it were, was of a piece with U.S. combat troop escalation in South Vietnam, adding to the 25,000 U.S. military “advisers” already in place.

The USsGovernment’s deployment of boots on the ground at Da Nang was unilateral, much to the chagrin of the South Vietnamese government.

The US justified its military intervention in Vietnam by way of the Domino Theory, which stated that if one country fell under the influence of Communism, it would touch off a chain reaction akin to falling dominoes.

Here, a line of dominoes standing on end collapses in a chain reaction after the first one is knocked over.

Hence the Domino Theory posited that if Vietnam fell, the surrounding countries would inevitably follow. This explicitly reveals that the US aim was to prevent Communist domination of South-East Asia.

Implicitly, though, it shows the US wanted Vietnam as a capitalist satellite state. Unfortunately, in this case, capitalism operates via a country’s industry and trade being privately owned.

Thence, its superstructure, or the ideas shaping how it is organised, could be defined by the pronoun “I” as opposed to communism’s “we”.

However, going further, the language of Vietnam, Vietnamese, is distinguished by its lack of the pronoun “I”, which happens to be the most important word in capitalism.

This is largely why the US soldiers could not simply impose capitalism from without and were subsequently scalped from within a picturesque Vietnam characterised by rice fields and fruit gardens, alongside Buddhist pagodas and bustling cities.

Vietnam’s culture, or the disregard thereof, was the US’s undoing, Mr. Obua would probably observe.

Still, Mr Obua was not saying anything new to the Uganda military, which grew out of the Maoist National Resistance Army (NRA).

It should be noted that the NRA followed Mao Zedong’s dictum regarding insurgencies, “The guerrilla must move amongst the people as a fish swims in the sea.”

That said, culture is not static and hence ripples in its sea might develop into waves of change. This is the flipside of how conquering armies have imposed alien cultures on conquest states.

We must then realise that Uganda, with her over 56 ethnic groups, cannot be governed by the military’s regard for the country’s varying cultures alone.

This might lead to the atomisation of the nation in view of us being so diverse.

Instead, the state should focus on harmonizing these cultures by picking and choosing aspects among them best suited to a detribalised, nationalist outlook. .

In the software designing of nations, this subject-observer pattern recreates a one-to-many dependency between objects (peoples), so that when one object changes state, all its dependents are notified and updated automatically.

Granted, this is all theory. However, isn’t the basis of action theory?