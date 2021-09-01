Preserving organisational trust post Covid-19

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As countries around the world are in and out of lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations have been forced to close their offices with many employees now working from home as a new normal.

For most organizations, it has proved to be a massive operational, technological and logistical challenge, the likes of which had not been seen by many before. And while going into the second lockdown was difficult, emerging from it and getting people back into the physical workplace is going to be far more complex and challenging due to the impact of the pandemic.

Central to the return to the physical workplace is the need to keep employees safe however this too has come with its challenges, as many workers are still concerned about returning to the physical workplace. In this context, trust is the only currency that will convince employees to come back and stay back. This means that employers must ensure that employees are not only physically safe but also feel safe.

Organisational trust powerfully facilitates employees’ ability to respond constructively to crisis and change, and it underpins organizational agility and resilience yet it is in such times of uncertainty and disruptions, that trust is most threatened and it is during these challenging times that trust is most required.

Employers and organisational leaders are asking, how we can preserve employee trust in the face of the pandemic that has posed health, financial and other challenges. Trust cannot be taken for granted therefore the safety and trust of employees is vital and is clearly linked to communication, listening, consultation, behaviour management and engagement. Listening to employees but failing to act will quickly undermine any trust that has been built over time.

Employers and leaders should serve as role models by acting in accordance with their organizational core values particularly during this crisis, they need to set the tone for how the wider organization should respond in terms of how employees are cared for and respected. Leaders who see themselves as protectors and stewards of the organization’s core values and purpose during this prevailing crisis are likely to be most successful at preserving organizational trust. Values and shared purpose become important symbols that can galvanize and unify employees and provide hope and motivation during difficult times, hence facilitate trust.

Trust facilitates cooperation and effective coordination, strengthens employee commitment and effort and increases the quality of problem solving and knowledge sharing enhances innovation and performance. Although trust is always important in organizations, it becomes particularly paramount during a crisis and disruption.

In challenging times like we are living in today, organizations can not only preserve employee trust but also enhance it.

Leaders need to take the time to identify the unique foundations of trust in their organization and then make it clear that these foundations persist and reinforce this message in all communications.

The Covid-19 pandemic has required employers and organizational leaders to make rapid, large scale changes to sustain business and maintain the flexibility and ability to later scale up and rapidly return to their core business once the pandemic passes.

The silverlining to the hard work spent on preserving trust through the Covid-19 pandemic is enhanced organizational agility and the resilience to navigate and bounce back from the crisis, as well as employees’ trust in the organization’s ability to respond to future crises.

Organizations will need to continue to be agile and transparent as they adapt while demonstrating that their employees’ health and well-being comes first and is top priority. Employers and leaders need to be clear and bold and build safety priorities into every aspect of communication and leadership because this is the foundation upon which to build trust. Organizations, employers and leaders that create a new work experience based on safety and trust will reap their reward long after the pandemic has receded.

Dr Caroline Sekiwano is a human resource and organizational development advisor.