President Moi’s Xmas gift for Uganda

The year was 1985, and ‘The Okellos’ (as Tito Okello and Basilio Okello came to be called) gave me my first opening to serve my country at a national political level. They also provided the context for me to make a rare name for myself as one of the Cabinet ministers on record who served for the shortest possible period, in my case three months.

Having captured power from Obote II on July 27, the military junta of the Okellos soon appointed as many Cabinet ministers as they wished, with Eng Abraham Waligo as prime minister. After three months, they also decided to appoint ministers for the still vacant portfolios in the ministries of Commerce and Education.

At the time I was serving as dean of the Faculty of Arts at Makerere University. In September of that year, a colleague in the Department of Geography paid me a visit one evening at my house on campus and told me that the government was looking for a long-serving educationist from Bugisu region to be appointed to a Cabinet post.

It therefore came as no big surprise in early October, while I was asleep in my upcountry cottage in Masaabaland, to hear a cousin of mine knock on my door soon after 6.a.m. and proceed to tell me that he had just heard a government radio announcement to the effect that – ‘awatali okwekwaasa ensonga yonna, without any excuse whatsoever’ – I must report at Parliamentary chambers (over 250 km away) at 2. p.m. that day. That afternoon, Prof Yoweri Kyesimira (RIP) and ‘Yours Truly’ were in person sworn in as ministers to the respective ministries of Commerce and Education.

Within the first three months of the Okellos’ junta, there had already taken place in the Kenyan capital Nairobi what was in Ugandan popular jargon known as ‘The peace jokes.’ These were supposed to be ‘Peace talks’ between the junta and Yoweri Museveni’s guerillas that had been fighting Obote’s government since 1981 and were presently fighting to overthrow the Okellos. The lot fell upon me to fly to Nairobi with the Okellos in their presidential jet for the next round of the so-called peace talks. A few other ministers were on board, including the minister for Foreign Affairs, Olara Otuunu of international renown.

With Kenya’s President Daniel Arap Moi acting as mediator, the two sides to the Ugandan conflict met at his office for what turned out to be the very last meeting of those fruitless negotiations. The said negotiations were otherwise aimed at striking a peaceful deal that would see Museveni’s fighters come out of the bush and form a government of national unity with the Okellos.

One graphic ‘little thing’ that still survives in my memory about that meeting is Yoweri Museveni entering the hall of meeting dressed in his military fatigues – and keeping his left hand in his trouser pocket (on something or nothing that only God and himself knew) while stretching out his right one to greet Moi and Tito Okello, who had sprung to their feet as he approached them.

The other memorable ‘little thing’ was President Moi’s pleas to the Okellos and Museveni to ‘please present Uganda with a Christmas gift of peace’ for 1985.

Back in Kampala, Tito Okello called a public meeting at Constitutional Square to brief the country of the ‘successful’ outcome of the Nairobi talks! He informed us his audience, in fluent Ugandan Kiswahili, that his Government had at last conclusively sealed a peace deal with the Luweero Triangle bush war combatants; but that what he had effectively done was to dupe and entice that snake (‘nyoka’) called Museveni out of its hole only to finish it off!

I was utterly flabbergasted to hear this distorted claim by His Excellency General Tito Okello. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.