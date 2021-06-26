President Museveni’s ‘Sampson Option’

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

The late Eriya Kategaya once said, “The lifespan of any man is shorter than that of a country. If the Movement cannot produce another leader then we have failed.”

Kategaya was referring to President Museveni’s rule and how the wheels came off the Movement bus long ago.

Before you disagree with Kategaya, remember that he and Museveni first met in 1953 at Kyamate Primary School, Ntungamo District.

The two also went to Mbarara High School, Ntare School and the University of Dar-es-Salaam together.

In the NRA hierarchy, Museveni was RO-001 and Kategaya was RO-002.

They also worked in the same government for many years. So if you are closer to Museveni than Kategaya was, please feel free to now disagree.

Again, before you disagree, please read between the lines of what Kategaya was saying.

He was calling the President a failure.

No, not a failure in the conventional sense but in the revolutionary fashion of a comrade who has fallen short of what was agreed upon by NRA’s original men of ‘honour’ (some say ‘horror’).

Kategaya foresaw the self-consuming nature of Museveni politics. For it is a brand of politics born in revolution, tempered by conflict and sustained by the need to heighten the two so as to survive both!



This is why Museveni sees any Opposition to his presidency as driven by a revolutionary locomotive which, he assumes, is a byproduct of his violent past and not an expression of the country’s peaceful future.

As a military man, therefore, Museveni may employ his very own Samson Option in order to survive this opposition.

The Sampson Option is Israel’s deterrence strategy of massive retaliation, with nuclear weapons, as a “last resort” against her enemies.

In brief, if you attempt to destroy Israel and have the capacity to do so: Israel will go down in flames with you.

This option relates to the biblical Israelite Judge Samson who brought down the Philistine temple, thereby killing himself and thousands of Philistines who had captured him.

When he did so, he cried out “Let me die with the Philistines!” (Judges 16:30)

Museveni certainly has the power to do the same.

The country is on a knife’s edge as deprivation and a sense of uncertainty conspire to low-bridge the economy.

We are thus in danger of sliding back to the 70s, a time when Idi Amin proved to be a leader with many sides to his leadership; all of them out of control.

Ugandans subsequently found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun which erupted with murder, rape and looting.

The barbarity of the armed forces and fatal ignorance of Amin led to excesses which gave Ugandans then a foretaste of what we have now.

Today, we all feel vulnerable since anyone can fall sick; the same way anyone could be killed by Amin, then.

To survive, Ugandans must deploy the death ground strategy. This refers to an “at all costs” mentality where the only two options are fight like hell – or die.

The government has taken note, so Defence was allocated Shs6.9 trillion ($1.95 billion).

But why, you may ask, am I talking politics at a time like this.

Well, in these times, we need a leader who has the goodwill (not just mandate) of Ugandans in order to provide a Churchillian roar to a weary lion of a nation.

For it is only our collective will to triumph which will ensure we defeat Covid-19.

President Museveni no longer has the ability to inspire us in this direction, and he knows it.

That’s why his Sampson Option is a very real possibility.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter

mugashop74@gmail.com