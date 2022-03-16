President right on Parliament’s foreign benchmarking

A statement attributed to President Museveni about Members of Parliament, making rounds on Social media partly reads, “… after a few days in Parliament, they start flying abroad apparently to benchmark, but they have sisters carrying firewood and water on their heads; they have mothers getting red eyes while cooking in too much smoke… When will people in your village get safe water? What is benchmarking? …”

Applied to nations, benchmarking essentially denotes, “a technique of governance designed to improve the quality and efficiency of public services.” Benchmark countries may be chosen—and purposefully so, focusing on their population, industrial base and other comparisons between countries in question.

How plausible is it that benchmarking repugnant with such considerations as aforesaid will yield expected results?

Nations, like people, are, by endowment—natural and human, needs, purpose and destiny, unique! Unfortunately, either by ignorance or for selfish maneuvers, some leaders do not acknowledge this fact, wallow in pitiful comparisons between their (own) country and others—especially neighbours, and waste hefty sums of monies off the national budget in foreign benchmarking trips, some of which, evidenced by pictures (shared on Social media) before Statues and Monuments, are but mere excursion trips! I think one would not be wrong to argue that in the end, there is little value for money, if at all!

However, if necessary, strategically sought, and purposefully done, benchmarking is beneficial. Certainly, there are some helpful best practices nations so desperately ought to learn and/or adopt from others, but must ultimately show value for money. No state monies should be wasted on excursions lest, like Baganda say, “Okutamubula kulaba okudda kunyumya”, the people in question, travel and only see and return to tell [unhelpful] stories! That is unacceptable and must stop. I once read an impressive facebook post from one of Uganda’s finest minds and learned counsel, Elijah Makalios Omagor, who speaks with unction on matters Law and Leadership inter-alia, which perfectly rhymes with mine and President Museveni’s thinking: “While it is good to learn from others, the ubiquitous practice of benchmarking and following best practices eventually everyone to pursue the same goals, often in the same way. Everyone ends up making choices and decisions using the same criteria thereby eroding the flavour that comes with diversity and variety… When you find a way to value things others don’t, it is like the alchemy of turning wood into gold!”

Genuine and strategic benchmarking helps nations seek services that neighbors enjoy. Rather than lose money and time in vain benchmarking, we should invest more in developing our internal potentials that would uniquely give us a cutting edge over those countries we run to, to “copy and paste” their practices, completely irrelevant to our needs here.

ALSO READ: How a benchmark with Ellen campus in Rwanda can transform conservation in Africa

More to global interconnectedness, nations thrive on mutual interdependence which is achievable through tapping into what Jim Collins in “Good to Great”, calls, “Hedgehog”—one’s unique comparative advantage.

What is exclusive, for instance, of Uganda giving it a cutting edge over other nations that, if strategically harnessed, can give us an economic leap? Leaders worthy of the title should, therefore, identify their nation’s hedgehog and unapologetically pursue it, praised or disdained. Leadership is never about us, but doing what is right for the common good. This is what I desperately long to see from our leaders.