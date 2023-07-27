Press freedom in Africa: A historical curse (Part I)

The discourse on press freedom in the developing world is still a troubling one. It appears that the ideal will not be realised in the near future. I am not an apologist nor pessimist, but an avowed advocate of press freedom who looks at the quest for press freedom with realistic lenses. Scholars of the history of mass media in Africa indicate that press freedom will remain an elusive and unrealisable goal due to the cursed relationship that evolved between the press and politics during colonial times and thereafter.

Commentators and researchers who have closely followed press performance in Africa like Colin Legum, William, A. Hachten, Rosalynde Ainlie, Olav Stokke, Hawk G. Beverly, M. Ochs, Festus Eribo, W. Jong-Ebot, Enoh Tanjong, and Frank Burton to mention just a few, give elaborate trajectories through which the African press has perilously lumbered.

It is common knowledge that mass media was developed in Europe and America, and then transplanted to the African continent following the 1885 Berlin Conference which gave a free pass to the Europeans – Germans, British, Portuguese, French, Italians, Belgians and Spanish – to carve out chunks of territories without paying for any land titles.

After acquiring territories, the next item on the colonial agenda was how to reach out to stakeholders internally and externally. Mass communication was the magic wand for fast message transmission. Hence the colonial press (newspapers and radio) were introduced under tight control in the colonies primarily as instruments of communication, control, unity and development.

Strategically, mass media use turned out to be a mind game with a purpose. The white masters were aware of the fact that armed with knowledge and information one can wield immense power and deny native Africans knowledge and information so that they remain unenlightened.

But as fate would have it, the tight white press control turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Blacks were spurred and compelled to found their own parallel alternative media whose aim was to give voice to indigenous issues. In this way, nationalism and politics melded into the African press, just as the white press was operating.

In Uganda, although the first newspaper, The Uganda Herald, was established by missionaries in 1912, The Uganda Argus, owned by the colonial government, was rolled out in 1955. This paper has been mutating and changing names with regime changes but serving the government of the day. From Uganda Argus to Voice of Uganda, to Uganda Times (which acquired the moniker Uganda Sometimes for being notoriously irregular on the streets), National Mirror (very few recall), to the current New Vision. This trend has been replicated in most of the former colonies.

Maiden seeds of black press were planted in West Africa through firebrand activists like Nandi Azikiwe (Nigeria) who edited West African Pilot; Kwmae Nkrumah (Ghana) founded The Evening News; Sedar Sedar Senghor (Senegal) poet and Negritude theorist. Other media crusaders were Patrice Lumumba, ran a newspaper in Congo; Abdel Nasser and Anuar Sadat edited Al-Gomhouriya (Egypt); Julius Nyerere (Tanzania) Ujamaa- a paper for the basics of African socialism; Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya) was involved with Muigwithania in Kikuyu, and his counterpart Jaramogi Oginga Odinga ran Nyanza Times in Kisumu.

To the credit of the activist media practitioners, their dedication and resilience to fight for independence paid off. Towards the end of the 1950s African colonies began to win self-rule led by Ghana in 1957. Most significantly, those who were involved in press work became leaders in their countries.

White rulers and black nationalists used mass media as an effective instrument for reaching out and mobilisation.

An implied marriage of convenience of sorts without rules was forged between politics and mass media (public or private), as if to say politics needs media and media needs politics. But by melding nationalism and politics into the African press during the struggle for independence, the media dag itself into a hole – that the press should always be used as a means to a political end (more in Part II to come).