Presumed guilty: Pre-trial detention crisis in Uganda

In April last year, I was deeply moved by the story of David Kato, a 24-year-old boda boda rider who had been arrested, charged with murder, and held at Kitalya Government Prison for an astonishing four years and 11 months without trial.

After hearing of Kato’s plight from his elderly mother, I visited him at Kitalya. Our conversation revealed the silent agony of a young man trapped in a system that had forgotten him. I filed an application for mandatory bail on the basis that he had exceeded the 180-day remand limit without trial, as set out in Uganda’s laws.

Within just over three weeks of serving the bail application, Kato was hurriedly brought before the Chief Magistrate’s Court, committed to the High Court, and had his case placed on the cause list for the next criminal session. It was evident that the prosecution was racing to frustrate the bail application by showing movement in the case.

To cut the long story short: working with counsel on state brief, we secured a dismissal on a “no case to answer” ruling the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case. Kato was acquitted and finally reunited with his family. But his ordeal is far from unique. It highlights a systemic failure within Uganda’s criminal justice system: the crisis of prolonged pre-trial detention.

According to statistics from the Uganda Prisons Service, more than 50 percent of the prison population are pre-trial detainees. Many are held for minor, non-violent offenses such as theft, trespass, or assault. Shockingly, some spend more time on remand than the maximum sentence they would have received upon conviction.

Consider someone charged with public nuisance. If convicted, the likely sentence is six months. Yet countless individuals spend a year or more behind bars awaiting trial. This violates the constitutional right to a fair and speedy hearing under Article 28 of the 1995 Constitution and undermines the principle of proportionality in punishment.

Several systemic flaws contribute to this injustice. The first is the severe lack of legal representation for indigent accused persons. Legal aid remains inaccessible to many, particularly in rural areas. Without lawyers, the accused navigate a complex legal system alone, often unaware of their rights or the charges against them.

Despite years of advocacy, Uganda still lacks a national legal aid law to institutionalise support for the vulnerable. Secondly, Uganda’s Judiciary suffers from an overwhelming case backlog. With limited judicial officers and under-resourced courts, it often takes years for criminal matters to be heard. In the meantime, detention centres like Luzira and Kitalya operate far beyond their intended capacity.

Thirdly, prosecution delays exacerbated by inadequate police investigations, missing witnesses, and bureaucratic inertia lead to routine adjournments. Tragically, it is the accused who pay the price. Some initiatives such as Justice Centres Uganda, the Uganda Law Society’s Legal Aid Project, and the Annual Pro Bono Week, offer a lifeline.

However, these efforts remain underfunded and overstretched. The time has come for government to take decisive action. Enacting the long-overdue National Legal Aid Bill is critical.

Additionally, reforms must prioritise digitising court processes, recruiting more judicial officers, and empowering magistrates to swiftly handle minor offenses. Expanding plea bargaining, alternative dispute resolution, and community service for petty crimes can ease the burden on the courts and help decongest prisons. Kato was fortunate he got legal representation and walked free. But countless others remain behind bars, unheard and unseen, still waiting for justice that may never come.

The writer, Ronald Nampura, is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda and assoociate at Kagona Advocates