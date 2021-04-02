Prioritise basics for women’s emancipation

Uganda has made commendable strides in ensuring that the environment for women and girls to thrive, be empowered, protected, and emancipated is conducive. This is evidenced by the enactment of an array of laws and policies such as the Domestic Violence Act 2010, Female Genital Mutilation Act 2010, Universal Primary Education (UPE) policy in 1997 and Universal Secondary Education (USE) in 2007, among others.

The court system too has struck down discriminatory laws such as those on adultery and right to marital property. As a result, we have more women in positions of power, girls are getting an education and women are speaking up about injustices committed against them.

Nevertheless, with all these strides that have been made, we still witness a high level of inequality against women and emancipation seems far off. Many women and girls continue to experience violence, discrimination, deprivation, and exclusion from decision making rights, access to resources and other opportunities.

The Uganda Demographic Health Survey 2016 cites that four in 10 women experienced physical and emotional intimate partner violence while 0.3 per cent of the girls experienced/underwent female genital mutilation. These circumstances and many other factors continue to lock many women in the back seat of progress, inequality, perpetual poverty and must be addressed.

This is not forgetting the surge in domestic and gender-based violence in 2020 resulting from the lockdowns.

The 2021 global theme for International Women’s Day was, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”. This calls for reflection and regrouping to revitalise strategies that can address constraints that continue to impede women’s progress to access justice, equality, and emancipation. We ought to prioritise the following:

Enrolling and keeping girls in schools as one of the surest ways to ensuring gender parity. Girls completing school and getting skilled empowers them to make informed decisions and choices, prevents child marriages and enables them to constructively engage and compete in the male dominated world.

Men and boys should be enlisted as allies in eliminating tolerance of gender inequality. Through school clubs, churches and other forums, they should be sensitized on how to be better advocates for injustices committed against women .

There is also need to address the disconnect between educated and uneducated women through mentorship initiatives. Many elite women who should be supporting the women struggling on the fringes of society are instead caught up in the race to keep their acquired statuses. For example, many in elected positions hardly have any initiatives to support their female constituents to partake of existing opportunities. Once elected they become inaccessible.

Women in public service and private sector should be at the helm of legislating, advocating, and raising resources necessary to promote initiatives that up lift more women. It’s also key that government and ot her stakeholders work towards ensuring that women have access to resources such as land, capital, and skills necessary for their social economic empowerment.

An empowered woman is one that can engage at community level with confidence and aspire for the leadership opportunities available. It is therefore important that women are supported to access the necessary resources that act as enablers in their quest for leadership and emancipation.

For women to be resourcefully engaged as leaders in the Covid-19 world, stakeholders need to ensure that opportunities that enable women to be protected, empowered, emancipated are revitalised. Equally, bottlenecks that have kept women and girls in unequal relations and continue to disempower them must be addressed to even the opportunities between men and women. While this may not be a short-term process, if we deliberately work together, we will see our women and girls take up their critical leadership role and unleash their potential for the wellbeing of society.

Mr Otai is the country director, ChildFund International