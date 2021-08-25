Prioritise community-based learning

By Guest Writer More by this Author

You don’t necessarily need to attend a higher institution of learning to become an innovator. What you need is curiosity, a starting point and a simple push. If we can create a system that helps us understand learners’ needs and abilities at community level, at an early stage, we will have an education that can positively impact our society.

Uganda’s current education system is based on the “average student” whereby we expect learners to know the same thing, the same way, during the same time frame, and probably at the same age. This kind of approach creates “bad,” “average” and “good” learners. In reality there is no bad, average or good learner. Those descriptions are misleading.

The system emphasizes that prosperity is to forget every individual’s ability and put control in the hands of a few so-called intellectuals. That way, excellent grades are equated to “smart” and poor grades to “stupid.”

In practice, as long as a learner keeps getting an average score, they move on based on “not failing”, instead of the knowledge acquired. The effect of all this is that by failing to attend to every individual’s abilities in the early stages of learning, we kill so much talent and potential contribution to our society.

According to UNESCO, Uganda’s national average of learners transiting from primary to secondary in 2016 was at 59 percent. Dropout rates for lower secondary in the same year stood at 37.2 percent, up from 18.2 percent in 2013.

Several factors can be advanced for these dropouts but broadly, they are related to home and school. If the home does not understand the child’s abilities and needs, and provide that child with the necessary support and encouragement to stay in school, and if the school environment, including the curriculum and methods of delivery, does not work in the interest of that individual learner, many learners will find themselves prematurely out of school. Our learners are very active and curious while in the kindergarten. By the time they reach high school most of them are completely disengaged. They are only thinking of getting good grades in order to join a higher institution of learning, without having a real purpose of going there.

We need to reflect on the fact that some people who end up being extremely successful failed in our current education system or never used it at all. They went around it.

There are countless talented youth but the system cannot absorb or aid them. They have not been given the opportunity, or access to key information, to help them step forward and eventually prosper.

For comparison purposes, the USA has procedures at both state and federal levels for capturing such learners and preparing them for something which could benefit their country, most especially in the areas related to science. Uganda should be taking such a path. From an early age, unfortunately, we tend to look at talent with a narrow perspective. We think that talent is music, drama, football and so on, forgetting the individual’s potential to excel in other areas such as engineering, carpentry, conservation e.t.c. Majority of today’s learners, by the time they reach Senior Six, for those who are able to get there, they don’t have any life skill to help them meet basics of life and become participants in the productive economy.

We can follow a few principles in order to overcome that education challenge. Mastery learning. This principle emphasizes that learners should be learning at their own pace until they reach a high level of knowledge in something before they can move on to subsequent information. They are not restricted on time. They are given the necessary support until they have mastered what they have been learning.

Deep flexibility. Not every learner has to do something in the exact way it is presented to be successful. We need to empower them by providing more choice at a very early age to allow them to connect to things that matter most or appeal to them. We need to boost our technical institutions and even establish more. These institutions hold the key to managing the negative impacts of the extended lockdown. We should not have the same approach to preparing learners. It is important that we start to recognize children’s individuality and personalized human potential.

Mr Ivan Mukasa Ssensalire is the CEO sensal systems and project Manager, Virtual Lean project of the NCDC
















































































































