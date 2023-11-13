Prioritise green energy for refugee areas

The refugee crisis has emerged as a significant contemporary concern, having multidimensional repercussions across the globe. In Uganda, one of the world’s largest refugee hosting nations, this issue takes on essential implications, especially in terms of environmental consequences.

In a recent press briefing, Mr Hillary Onek, the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, dropped a bombshell that has left Ugandans in utter disbelief.

He announced that the country invests a staggering $1.3b (Shs4 trillion) in refugee response, of which 80 percent is used for purchasing firewood for cooking for refugees. This not only raises questions about the reality in allocation of these funds but also the sheer magnitude of this expenditure towards degradation of the environment.

Accommodating refugees is indeed a humanitarian mandate, underscored by international law and human rights norms. However, an intriguing challenge emerges when we scrutinise the environmental implications of this allocation.

In skillfully tending to the needs of the refugee populace, Uganda is unwittingly contributing to deforestation and ecosystem degradation. Uganda’s forest cover has been on the decline due to industrialisation combined with the high demand for cooking fuel, especially in the refugee-hosting areas. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics 2020 report stated that refugees are responsible for about 61 percent of the deforestation in refugee-hosting areas.

This alarming trend not only paves way for an ecological hazard but exacerbates the challenges surrounding the refugee crisis. Moreover, the depletion of these forests disrupts the livelihood of the natives, and instigates a severe imbalance in the country’s already strained resources.

The mass destruction of forest cover has a grave impact on the integrity of ecosystems and inflates the anthropogenic contributing factors to climate change. If the claim made by Mr Onek is accurate, it is concerning and it’s time for the government to re-evaluate its priorities, explore sustainable alternatives, and ensure transparency in the allocation of these funds to minimise the environmental impacts and save the country’s budget to benefit both refugees and the host community. This unthoughtful expenditure on firewood is similar to punching a hole in the national reserves and letting the wealth seep pointlessly into the gaps of degradation. This financial allocation could be diverted towards more sustainable ventures, consequently saving the nation billions of shillings while also mitigating the adverse environmental impacts.

The remedy lies in shifting towards sustainable alternatives such as green energy. Utilising the Shs4 trillion to set up alternative and more environmentally friendly green energy solutions such as solar cooking stoves and biomass briquettes will not only reduce the environmental impact but also provide long-term benefits for both refugees and the country.

The introduction of these green technologies also has the potential to generate additional socio-economic benefits by offering opportunities for local entrepreneurship and employment, especially for the refugee marginalised groups such as women, youth and people with disabilities.

Uganda sits at a crucial juncture, balancing its national, economic and environmental interests against its commitment as a global humanitarian leader. It is incumbent upon the nation to revisit its strategies concerning refugee response. This is not a call for a reduction in support but rather for a transformation towards sustainable practices that not only uphold its humanitarian obligations but also protect and preserve its environment for future generations.