Prioritise safety of industries, chemicals

It is two years since an explosion killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others in Beirut, Lebanon. Many suspect that the explosion was a result of non-compliance with safety measures.

Most industrial disasters happen because of the improper practice of dealing with dangerous goods. The industrial community cannot look away from such incidents if they want to improve their experience in the safe handling of hazardous substances.

Worldwide, industrialists are becoming very vulnerable to explosions. We see a trend in industrial blasts building up since 1916. Many populated cities have had explosions that leave industrialists baffled and counting costs. This year alone, there have been explosions in Ghana (January), Madrid (May). Among others.

The 2020 Beirut explosion is the third largest after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings at the end of the Second World War. Economists say there were major losses because of the blast.

It was discovered that the Beirut explosion was due to the improper storage of hundreds of kilogrammes of ammonium nitrate material. We keep hazardous materials at our premises, hence the need for their proper handling. At least 20 ammonia-material-related explosions have been reported worldwide at industrial sites or during transportation. It leads us straight away to pick some lessons. Safe handling of hazardous materials is necessary for the safe running of not only industrial activities but even domestic. Therefore, these explosions offer us the following lessons.

First, we see issues related to the improper storage of flammable materials (in poorly-ventilated conditions) in many of these incidents. By properly storing dangerous materials we mitigate the safety hazards of poor storage. Secondly, in many industrial activities, there is non-adherence to regulations regarding the handling of hazardous goods. The third is contamination of the stored dangerous material. This, if not corrected, can be a source of ignition. Fourth, many premises do not have material safety data sheets. Safety data information should be developed and kept well for all goods that fall in the category of hazardous materials.

By following safety standards, regulations and guidelines, it becomes easy for the people in charge to resolve any safety concerns including enforcement. Then handling, transportation and storage is safe.

When creating storage facilities and safety measures, consider the population in the area and how an explosion could affect them.

Safety inspectors should be vigilant when inspecting industrial facilities so that they follow the legal and regulatory requirements. These lessons make it safer to conduct business instead of waiting to respond to an emergency. Such disasters will happen. The severity will depend on the level of preparation of the people to manage them.

Finally, in our part of the globe, emergency response is not efficient. That is why fatality cases are usually high. So, what would you prefer? To wait for emergency assistance? Or to follow proper handling and storage procedures? I leave it to you.