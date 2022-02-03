Prioritizing trade over aid should be our new devt goal

Author, Brian B. Mukalazi. PHOTO/FILE

By  Brian Mukalazi

What you need to know:

...if we can strike the right balance between trade and aid and make the right choices, majority of our young population can have a decent shot at life.

To date, Uganda is among the world’s top aid recipients. Between 2012 and 2019, the country received more than $15 billion in Official Development Assistance (ODA), and this figure is estimated to have significantly increased during 2020/2021, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.