Private equity financing key for business recovery

Private equity (PE) involves capital injection through equity or debt in a non-listed company.

Over the last 10 years, PE activity in Uganda has been on an upward trajectory, as evidenced by private capital to the tune of $156 million injected into private companies in 2017 and 2018.

The private capital has found its way into a variety of sectors driving economic growth, such as health care, energy, manufacturing and agri-business.

Private capital investments in Uganda have been made across a broad spectrum of business life stages (start-up, growth and mature companies). PE investors have played a transformative role across companies that they have invested in, catalyzing growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic shook the world, upending business operations and reducing access to capital, as providers of capital sought to minimise risk and losses during this period of uncertainty.

Businesses in Uganda were not spared during the pandemic period, characterized by reduced access to capital, default on debt, supply chain disruptions and staff retrenchment. With the re-opening of Uganda’s economy and the global economy at large, demand for capital is rising fast. This calls for diversification of financing sources beyond the traditional and predominant bank financing.

Herein lies the opportunity for Ugandan businesses to tap into private equity as a source of patient, market based, long-term capital, for businesses that are recovering from the ravages of the covid-19 pandemic. The survival of the PE as a financing has been due to economic advantages it has over other financing models.

These advantages include: the ability to re- engineer private companies to generate superior returns; the ability to access savings from financial institutions at favorable terms; and a better alignment of interests between PE investors and the managers of the businesses they invest in.

Businesses that embrace PE as a source of financing to aid in their post Covid-19 recovery stand to benefit in several ways.

PE injects long-term patient capital, which has a longer duration compared to bank financing that is short to medium term in nature. This frees entrepreneurs’ to concentrate on strategic matters such as the growth of their businesses, once the financing question is addressed.

PE investors can also provide much needed technical support. As an example, in the current environment characterized by supply chain constraints, PE partners can be helpful in unlocking access to supplier networks, as well as procurement best practice and introduction of strategic and resilient supply chain partnerships.

PE investors can also enhance access to talent at all levels of the organization. PE investors can leverage their networks to attract much needed talent required for growth.

Talent can play a key role in stimulating innovation, which can be a driver of value creation for a business owner and the PE investors. So what do Ugandan businesses need to do in order to access private equity capital? A good business plan is a critical document that clearly highlights the problem, solution, competitive advantages that one’s enterprise has and financial projections can be a good starting point when engaging with PE investors.

Housekeeping matters such as sound corporate governance practices and properly kept financial records can further strengthen the case for PE. Accessing PE capital could have significant impacts on private sector development and job creation in a post-pandemic Uganda.