Prof Kanyeihamba: Adieu, valiant warrior

A valiant warrior has finally laid down his spear and shield and departed in peace. I gratefully cherish the memory and celebrate the life of Justice, Prof George W Kanyeihamba (I simply called him Prof). Prof was nothing if not a warrior. He fought unflinchingly for genuine democracy, justice, dignity and fairness for all. He fought against the rampant wave of impunity.

Prof had the gift of strong moral courage, unafraid to stand up, if need be, all alone, for his convictions and certain principles. In pursuit of this, he became a brilliant polemicist. In his polemics, he was an equal-opportunity dispenser and debunker. Regardless of their provenance, he would gladly debunk any falsehood, deformation and pretensions that came his way. He was fiercely independent-minded. And, God knows, he did not suffer fools gladly. Prof was a wonderfully stubborn man.

Perhaps a trait a little honed by the grit and hardiness of our Bakiga people! Surely, every society needs a dose of this kind of stubbornness, even eccentricity; because it is refreshing and disruptive, thus calling us back to order.

Prof loved the life of ideas and intellectual inquiry, and became an accomplished practitioner. We are the grateful beneficiaries of his many writings and books. Prof’s formative years and outlook were particularly shaped by the progressive, heady politics that marked the advent of national independence and continental liberation in the 1960s.

He became a convinced Ugandan and a committed pan-African intellectual and nationalist; he remained these to the end. My first encounter with Prof was as one of his nameless students at Makerere, in the Idi Amin era. I might say, in retrospect, that ours was a class to write home about.

It included Justice Bart Katureebe (Chief Justice emeritus, the pride of our class); Justice Jotham Tumwesigye (a great vice guild president); Justice Connie Kategaya Byamugisha (chair of Africa Hall); Prof Khiddu Makubuya; Godfrey Kajungu; Joseph Bossa; Ignatius Malinga; Aliro Omara; Nathan Okwakol (chair of the great Lumumba Hall); etc.

Nearly all (except this writer) became leading lights in Uganda’s Judiciary and legal fraternity. Prof (together with Joseph Kakooza, Abraham Kiapi, Joseph Byamugisha, James Obol-Ochola, John Katende, Fred Ssempebwa, etc.) was among the eminent and inspiring teachers who forged this remarkable cohort.

I remember in his lectures, Prof was always a passionate and emphatic presenter. I also remember well his very marked enunciation. We, his students, are very proud of our teacher and mentor.

A Condolence book is seen at the Supreme Court on July 17, 2025 in memory of the late former Suprene Court Justice Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba (Rtd). PHOTO/HANDOUT

Yes, his life and contribution are worthy of great celebration. This farewell celebration is a fitting and moving sequel to the wonderful Thanksgiving that was held for him at Namirembe Cathedral and his Buziga residence in December 2023. Adieu, mwalimu. Adieu, good warrior.

Thank you for a great and memorable run. I pray that the rolling hills of Kigezi, those prolific giving hills of Kigezi, will continue to give us more – more of the great and the beautiful – George Kanyeihambas, more Tumusiime Mutebiles, more Shaka Ssalis, more Aponyes, the list goes on. Amina.

The writer, Olara Otunnu, was a student of Justice George W Kanyeihamba at Makerere University.